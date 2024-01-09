Forget Spotify & Apple Music: Get 3 months of Amazon Music for FREE

A couple of the more popular music subscription services are Spotify and Apple Music, but Amazon also has a streaming music service. It’s called Amazon Music Unlimited, and right now you can get three months of the service entirely for free. Amazon Music Unlimited typically costs $11 per month, or $10 per month for Prime members, so these three free months free are worth up to a $33 value. There’s no strings attached, though you’ll need to remember to cancel your subscription when your three free months are up if you don’t want to be billed for future use.

Why you should get Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited is a great subscription for audiophiles to consider, as it puts a lot of emphasis on high quality audio. With an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription you get access to more than 100 million songs in high definition and millions of songs in Ultra HD. It has a growing catalog of music mastered in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. These are all great technologies for experiencing music at a deeper level, making road trips, workouts, and daily commutes more immersive and entertaining.

But Amazon Music Unlimited isn’t just about technology. It has a huge library of music, and you can listen on-demand and ad-free. It actually has the most ad-free podcasts of any streaming music service, making it something you should consider if you spend a good chunk of your day catching up on podcasts. As an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber you’ll get unlimited skips, and you can even listen while offline. You’ll get access to all of these features and more with this deal for three free months of the service, as it’s an actual free subscription you’re getting, as opposed to a free trial, which often has its limitations.

Music lovers won’t want to miss out on this deal, as it’s getting more uncommon for streaming music services to provide freebies for as long as this one offers. Three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited is what you’ll be getting, and it’s worth up to $33 in savings. You can cancel the subscription at any time, and if you don’t want to get charged for future use you’ll need to remember to cancel when your three free months are up.

