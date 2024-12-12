 Skip to main content
There’s still time to try Amazon Music Unlimited for three months free

An iPhone 14 displaying the Amazon Music app with a Dolby Atmos Music playlist, next to a set of Apple AirPods Max headphones.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Recently, I shared a deal, and some news, that Amazon Music Unlimited not only comes with Audible included now, but also you can get started for free. That’s right, you can try the premium version of the service for three months, for free. Normally it would cost you $11 per month, or $10 if you have Amazon Prime. That works out to about $30 for three months. For a limited time, you pay nada. Zilch. Fugazi.

While many prefer one of the other audio streaming services, my favorite is Amazon Music Unlimited. It’s not just because I’m an Amazon Prime subscriber, but also because I genuinely like the service. I have a few playlists put together of my favorite tunes, and I regularly receive some great recommendations for new tracks. The new Audible inclusion means you can essentially rent up to one audiobook per month (or billing cycle). Pretty sweet deal.

Why Amazon Music Unlimited?

An iPhone with Bose headphones showing the Amazon Music app with a promotional message for Audible audiobooks.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber, it just makes sense. You get a discount on Music Unlimited but it also ties in with your existing Amazon account, so no worrying about extra details or credentials. Even if that’s not a concern of yours, it’s all pretty seamless.

There are intuitive apps on mobile, as well as apps for Roku, various smart TVs, and other devices. You can always use the website or a browser too, if you’re on something like a laptop or desktop PC, or even a Mac. As long as you have an active account, you can access all of the different channels for free. I can also play music through any Alexa-enabled device or speaker, which my kids love. They’re always asking Alexa to play their favorite Disney or soundtrack tunes.

Of course, the new Audible access is an incredible addition. Amazon Music Unlimited Individual plan subscribers and Family plan primary account holders have access to the catalog. It works like this: As long as your Music Unlimited monthly plan is active you can select a single title, essentially checking it out to listen. Your subscription renews on the 15th of every month, at which point you can select a new audiobook or keep the one you’re listening to. If you have an annual plan, it works the same way, you just select a new title on the date you initially subscribed each month. To summarize, you get one audiobook per month, but can listen to it as long and as often as you want. You can also choose from millions of audiobooks.

For music, you’ll find all of the popular artists across nearly all available genres. I’m actually able to find a lot of lesser-known artists on the service, too, which is phenomenal. Building your own playlists is simple, and you can have an endless supply. You can also share those playlists with friends, family, and anyone else. It’s not just music. You can also access a huge library of podcasts like Scamfluencers, Slow Burn, Unraveled, Morbid, The Book Review by New York Times, and more.

You can try Amazon Music Unlimited for yourself, right now, for free. You’ll get up to three months of access without paying a dime. After that, the usual subscription will kick in, but you can cancel anytime. If you’re used to the other streaming services, and use Audible anyway, this might be a good time to leap over.

