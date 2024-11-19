 Skip to main content
Audible’s audiobooks are now included with Amazon Music Unlimited

An iPhone with Bose headphones showing the Amazon Music app with a promotional message for Audible audiobooks.
Starting today, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the U.S., UK, and Canada can access Audible‘s entire catalog of audiobooks from within the Amazon Music app. They can also listen to one audiobook a month as part of their existing subscription.

“The combination of Amazon Music and Audible, two pioneers in audio streaming, brings an unmatched selection of audio entertainment to customers,” said Steve Boom, Amazon’s vice president of Audio, Twitch, and Games in a press release. “Amazon Music redefined audio streaming through the magic of Alexa, and with the introduction of high-definition and spatial music. Today, Amazon Music introduces the audiobook category to a brand-new audience by making Audible’s industry-leading catalog of audiobooks available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.”

Individual plan subscribers can listen to one audiobook at a time — of any length — per month, according to Amazon. There’s no end date for finishing; you can continue listening to your chosen book even after the next billing cycle begins, or you can choose a new one.

Am individual Amazon Music Unlimited subscription entitles you to access one Audible title per month, but if you’re a voracious reader and want more, you can subscribe to a full Audible membership or buy titles à la carte directly within the dedicated Audible app.

Things are a little less straightforward for those with an Amazon Music Unlimited family plan. Only the primary account holders of family plans can listen to the included one audiobook per month. If any other family members want access to Audible titles, they will need to create their own individual Amazon Music Unlimited account or sign up for their own Audible account.

Amazon says that Audible’s collection of audiobooks includes a U.S. catalog of more than 1 million of “the most popular and enduring audiobooks in the world.” Among those titles is the complete library of Harry Potter audiobooks and related stories. Those stories are about to be updated as full-cast audio productions in Dolby Atmos. Scheduled for late 2025, the new versions will feature a range of over 100 character voices, and real-world sound capture.

Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to a catalog of more than 100 million songs, many of which can be streamed in lossless, hi-res audio. It also has a collection of tracks available in the Dolby Atmos Music format. It competes with streaming music services like Apple Music and Tidal, both of which offer similar catalog sizes and music formats.

Prime members can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for $10 a month or $99 for an annual subscription. Non-Prime members pay $11 a month. Check out our in-depth Amazon Music explainer for a full rundown on what the service offers.

Updated with a clarification of how family plan members access Audible content.

