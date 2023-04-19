If you’re always sifting through the best TV deals, looking for an affordable option that you can place outside, like on your patio, or in a spare room, such as a playroom, entertainment room, or even an office, let us propose an alternative. Instead, why not consider some of the best projector deals to turn that space into a true home theater? The great thing about projectors is that, yes, you can use a traditional screen, or you can project the image on any valid surface, like a wall. You can also adjust the screen size up to a certain point, often much larger than you can find any modern TVs, such as 120 inches. That’s precisely what Walmart is offering with its current deal, where you can grab the Apeman Mini LC500 1080P portable projector for $70, normally $110 — which means you’re saving $40. No, it’s not an ultra-high-definition option but it’s perfect for outdoor movie night in the backyard, especially at that price.

If this is your first foray into the world of projectors, you might consider reviewing some tips on how to choose the right home theater projector for you and your family. You might also want to reference our guide on projectors vs. TVs to see which is a better fit for what you need.

It’s still worth pointing out that the Apeman Mini is an affordable, budget-friendly option that adds a lot of versatility to the experience. For example, in addition to its lightweight and portable size, it has built-in speakers. That’s great if you take it into the backyard for a movie on the lawn night. You don’t have to worry about lugging extra electronics back there or setting them all up.

As for visual fidelity, it’s an HD-capable projector with a native resolution of 1280 by 720, which does support a maximum 1080P resolution. Moreover, the brightness rating is 7500 lumens, which is quite vibrant for this style of a projector. It comes with a remote and has a bevy of ports so you can connect extra devices like smartphones, tablets, and streaming media players like the Fire TV stick. You get HDMI, USB, and an aux output for speakers or headphones.

The projector doesn’t have to be used just for entertainment either. You can throw it in a carry-on or your day bag and use it to give presentations at work or school. It’s palm-sized and weighs just 0.9 pounds.

Normally, the Apeman Mini LC500 projector would set you back $110, but it’s on sale for $70, saving you $40. Not to mention, even at full price that’s a great deal so this discount makes it even more desirable. If you’re interested, act soon, we’re not sure how long the deal is going to last or if this projector will sell out before then.

Editors' Recommendations