Soon, Apple AirPods Pro will be able to react to your environment

At Apple’s annual WWDC event today, Apple announced some clever new AirPods Pro skills to make it easier to get the most from the earbuds’ active noise cancellation and transparency modes.

Adaptive Sound uses onboard processing to determine the right amount of noise canceling and transparency for your given situation and automatically applies those changes. It also monitors your voice, so if you start speaking, it can drop the volume of the music you’re listening to and simultaneously turn on full transparency mode, making it easier to hear the person you’re talking to. Sony released a similar feature on the WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds.

Phone calls will also benefit from new enhancements. Apple says that you’ll be able to mute the microphones with a press of the force-sensing control while on a call. If you’re using transparency mode during a call and you happen to pass by a source of loud noises, like construction, the AirPods Pro will attempt to filter those sounds out while keeping your voice clear to both you and your callers.

The AirPods Pro 2 are already some of the best wireless earbuds you can get for noise cancellation, transparency, and call quality and these new features look like they will solidify that position while making it even harder for other earbuds to catch up.

You can read up on all of the other Apple WWDC 20203 announcements in our full coverage.

