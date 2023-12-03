 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Latest Apple TV beta adds search via the remote’s Siri button

Phil Nickinson
By
The Siri button seen on an Apple TV remote.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Apple TV 4K is still the best streaming device you can buy, but there’s also one button on the remote I almost never press on purpose. But that may finally be about to change.

In the latest developer beta for the tvOS platform, Apple has added a wee bit of functionality to the Siri button on the side of the Siri Voice remote. (That’s the little button on the right-hand side with a microphone.) In the production software — that is, what most folks are running today — clicking the button activates Siri, basically the same as if it were on your phone. Say “Ted Lasso,” and it’ll take you straight into the Ted Lasso show on Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app on your Apple TV 4K. Say “Opeth,” and it’ll start playing Opeth on Apple Music.

Recommended Videos

(That wording, by the way, is my repeated reminder to Apple that using the same name for a premium streaming service, the same name for the app in which that service resides, and the same name for the hardware on which you will find both of those things, is particularly silly.)

A new search feature on Apple TV 4K.
Pressing the Siri button on the remote now opens a search box in some apps. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

But in the latest developer beta — which is not final software by any means and is subject to change — pressing the button once opens up a search box on your television screen, and activates the microphone. You’re encouraged to speak your query, which will then look up results across supported apps, and then you choose where to go from there.

Related

For now, unsurprisingly, things seem to be pretty contained within Apple’s apps. This all works from the home screen and appears to search across multiple apps — “Search Movies, Shows and More,” it says. It works within the Apple TV app and invites you to “Search TV.” Pressing it within the Apple Music app invites you to “Search music.” Pressing it in YouTube TV or Hulu … does nothing. That’s not a surprise, given that this feature is part of the developer beta and not in release software. (It also doesn’t yet work in Photos, Podcasts, or Arcade.)

Long-pressing the microphone button, by the way, still activates Siri as before throughout all apps.

Again, this is all subject to change. And in the back of my head, I wonder if Apple will change the microphone button on the remote to a search button instead. But for now? It’s a fun little addition, alongside the beta changes to the Apple TV app itself.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Six things we’ve learned so far from MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

There's light at the end of the tunnel that is the 2023 MLS season. And that tunnel looks different than in previous years, for so many reasons. Chief among them is that domestic streaming rights shifted from ESPN+ to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. That's a big deal, not because ESPN+ was doing a particularly bad job, but because it made it simple to watch every match.

But the metaphorical reality distortion field that surrounds Apple also happens to, at times, be true. It's evident in the products, and it's also apparent in the services.

Read more
VPNs are coming to Apple TV in tvOS 17
VPN listing in the Apple TV App Store.

As is often the case with Apple's major press releases, some of the more interesting (if obscure) details often are tucked away toward the end, or even in the footnotes. Case in point: Support for third-party VPNs is coming to Apple TV when tvOS 17 is released this fall.

For most normal folks, that's probably not a huge deal. You plug in your Apple TV at home or wherever, and it just works. But for some folks, it's going to open up a world of fun.

Read more
Apple Vision Pro brings TV, 3D movies to a massive, 100-foot-wide screen
A person is watching a movie using the Apple Vision Pro.

As expected, at WWDC 2023, Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Among its many amazing features, Apple demonstrated what it will be like to watch TV and movies on the device, and the results look impressive. The headset is expected to be available in 2024, for $3,500.

Apple showed how the Vision Pro will let you open a virtual screen within your field of view that can be as small or as big as you want -- virtually speaking. At its largest size, Apple claims the screen can occupy a relative width of 100 feet.

Read more