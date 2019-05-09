Share

High-end audio company Bang & Olufsen is taking aim at the workout warriors, launching two pairs of premium Bluetooth headphones for those who want to look good (and jam out to their favorite tunes in high fidelity) during their workouts.

The true wireless model, called the Beoplay E8 Motion, feature a number of technologies we’ve seen from our favorite wireless earbuds, including a wireless charging case that is compatible with the company’s Beoplay Charging Pad. The headphones, which appear to be on the larger side of the spectrum when it comes to this variety of in-ears, come inside a leather-clad case with anodized aluminum detailing, indicating to those around you that they are a step up from Apple’s AirPods when it comes to both price and style.

Unlike the AirPods, the E8 Motion feature an IP54 rating for water- and sweat-resistance, so you won’t have to worry about them during sweaty trips to the gym or long walks in the rain. One thing you might have to worry about? Battery life. They only come with 4 hours of onboard listening time, which is pretty low for a pair of true wireless headphones these days, and shockingly low given that these new headphones retail for $350.

If you want something with longer battery life, you’ll want to take a look at the banded wireless Beoplay E6 Motion — the other pair of earbuds the company unveiled. With sleek white cables and small magnets to affix the headphones around your neck when you’re not listening, these are designed to provide a significant upgrade from the company’s earlier Beoplay E6 model. They have comfortable silicone earfins to help them stay in your ears during use, and a three-button controller to adjust volume and play or pause music without having to take your phone out of your workout bag. They too feature an IP56 rating, making them equally well-suited to gym and outdoor adventures as the Beoplay E8 Motion.

Just like their more expensive true wireless brothers, the Beoplay E6 Motion don’t offer much in the way of battery life. You’ll get a paltry 5 hours of listening between charges with these banded in-ears, which is well below any of our other favorites in this category. They’re also significantly more expensive than most other banded buds. You’ll have to pay a suggested retail price of $300 to grab a pair.

Sometimes you pay for looks, rather than functionality. This is one of those times.