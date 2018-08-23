Digital Trends
Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound speakers get smarter, add Google Assistant

Parker Hall
By
B &O BeoSound 1 and 2
Kristofer Wouk/Digital Trends

Premium audio equipment manufacturer Bang & Olufsen is updating its ultra-premium Beosound speaker line for 2018, adding smart speaker functionality by including Google Assistant integration out of the box.

The Beosound 1 and Beosound 2 speakers have long been two of the most visually striking — and strikingly expensive — internet-enabled speakers on the market, retailing for $1,750 and $2,250 respectively. With hovering upper sections and a downward-facing speaker driver, they are designed to shoot sound in every direction and look something like futuristic musical robots.

With clear bass and dynamic high-end sound, we loved the way they sounded when we first encountered them at IFA in 2016, and the addition of modern smart speaker features makes them even more compelling for high-end buyers. The addition of Google Assistant means that many who were previously considering more affordable smart speakers from companies like Sonos may actually consider the better-looking Bang & Olufsen products.

“We are on an exciting journey to bring the convenience of voice technology across the portfolio to our audience of
design-conscious customers, who expect the highest standards in terms of sound and craftsmanship. Considering that Beosound 2 with the Google Assistant is the most powerful and best sounding voice-enabled speaker on the market today, this first step marks a solid commitment to our customers”, Bang & Olufsen Director of staged and flexible speakers Petros Belimpasakis said in a statement.

In addition to adding Google Assistant, the company has also added a few buttons to the previously sparse upper section of the speakers. Buyers can now assign functionality to four buttons on the top of each speaker — telling the speaker to perform actions such as playing a favorite radio station, playlist, or reading out a weather report. The speakers also have Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2 integration, which means they are able to stream any of the best streaming services on the market right now.

The speakers are available now for buyers in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the U.S. The speakers will become available in more countries as Google Assistant expands further around the globe. For more information, we recommend checking out Bang & Olufsen’s website.

