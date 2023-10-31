Best 65-inch TV deals: Get a 65-inch 4K TV for under $300

If your eyes are squarely on buying a 65-inch TV, you need to check out TV deals with a focus on that size. That’s why we’ve listened all the best 65-inch TV deals currently available below, so you don’t have to go searching yourself. The TVs below cover a variety of different technologies as well as price ranges so there’s something for you regardless of what your plans are. Take a look below at what we’ve picked out.

Onn. 65-inch 4K TV — $298, was $348

The Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is a straightforward TV that’s ideal if you’re on a budget but still want a large TV. It has Roku Smart TV built-in so you have access to thousands of free or paid channels meaning an impressive amount of options of what to watch. There’s also voice control support via the Roku mobile app so you can easily speak commands instead of typing things in with the remote. Three HDMI ports are useful if you have many devices to hook up.

TCL 65-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV — $400, was $600

The TCL 65-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV offers a QLED panel so you get a billion colors of richer and more lifelike images. It also has a high brightness direct LED backlight so you gain brighter images combined with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. Motion Rate 240 technology ensures smooth scrolling while there’s a Game Accelerator 120 mode for up to 120 VRR when gaming. During relaxing times, you can easily find something to watch thanks to Google TV and extensive voice assistant support.

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED TV — $1,000, was $1,400

Coming from one of the best TV brands means you’re onto a good thing with the Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED TV. It has Quantum HDR+ support so that you gain rich details and more immersive colors than ever before. There’s also 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology along with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ so you can enjoy smoother gaming and watching of fast moving scenes. A Direct Full Array panel adds to the quality being able to precisely control the amount of lighting across every part of the picture. It all leads to a truly gorgeous picture at all times.

LG 65-inch Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV — $1,200, was $1,400

The LG 65-inch Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV offers Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology to provide richer and more accurate colors. It has MiniLED backlighting to further help with brighter colors and deeper blacks, while there’s precision dimming which improves contrast and minimizes the halo effect. In conjunction with the a7 Gen 5 AI processor, there’s AI Picture Pro 4K technology which automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI Tone Mapping. A dedicated Filmmaker and Game Mode both help with whatever you’re watching, plus there’s Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support.

LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED TV — $1,600, was $2,100

OLED panels are able to have individually illuminated pixels so that you can have the brightest of moments on screen alongside incredibly deep blacks too. Improving upon its best OLED TV, the LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED TV now has Brightness Booster technology so you get improved brightness even in well-lit rooms. The dedicated Filmmaker and game optimizer modes are incredibly useful for providing you with a superior visual experience, while there are four HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. For many people, this will be the best TV to buy.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X93L Mini-LED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,000

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X93L Mini-LED 4K TV uses its thousands of mini LEDs to provide billions of accurate colors. They’re all precision controlled by the XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Triluminos Pro technology that Sony provides. It has a Cognitive Processor XR which helps provide wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, and natural colors. There are dedicated features for PS5 owners too with auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for better quality while you game. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, and many other key features.

Samsung 65-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV — $2,600, was $3,500

To future proof you for a while to come, consider buying an 8K TV like the Samsung 65-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV. It uses a grid of Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs with a billion colors and truly intense contrast. A Neural Quantum processor 8K upscales anything non-8K so you won’t have to worry about having limited content at your disposal. There’s also Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ support for superior HDR along with 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot as you’d expect. Support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ ensure you get a great aural experience too while you’re watching a movie or playing a game.

