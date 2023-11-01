 Skip to main content
Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a big screen for sports for $450

Andrew Morrisey
By

We’re coming up on the holiday shopping season, which means some really fantastic deals on big-screen TVs, making them as affordable as ever. Particularly when you consider that even the best TVs are regular candidates for a discount. 70-inch TVs make a good size for watching sports, and since most TVs nowadays are smart TVs, they’re also a good option if you’re interested in the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more. There are a lot of intriguing 70-inch TV deals taking place right now, and we’ve rounded up the best available. These TVs include brands like LG and Samsung, and they’re ready to take center stage in your home theater.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV — $450, was $600

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.
Insignia

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Samsung 70-inch Class TU690T Crysal UHD 4K TV — $550, was $650

The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Featuring the Samsung Crystal processor with 4K upscaling — to ensure even old non-HD content looks great — this smart Tizen-powered TV will give you exceptional picture quality. Standout features include PurColo, direct LED lighting, HDR support, mobile mirroring so you can cast content to the big screen, a universal guide, and adaptive sound. It also comes with Samsung’s OneRemote, which automatically detects and controls all compatible and connected devices. If your living room TV is due for a 4K upgrade, this is a fantastic choice.

LG 70-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV — $580, was $630

The LG UQ75 4K Smart TV against a white background.
LG

The LG UQ7590 is a great value play. Despite its modest price point, it’s capable of producing a stunning, immersive 4K image. It has an AI processor that enhances picture and sound quality, and webOS 22 allows you to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It has a game optimizer and dashboard that quickly adjusts settings for gamers, and access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, and many others is built right into the TV’s software. This makes a great TV for budget-minded shoppers who still want to push their home theater experience into deeper levels of immersion.

Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV — $600, was $630

The Samsung CU7000 4K TV on a white background.
Samsung

With Samsung almost always among the best TV brands, it manages to deliver even with its more affordable options. The Samsung Cu7000 4K TV delivers amazing 4K picture quality with Crystal UHD technology, and it’s able to upscale older content into the modern 4K resolution as you watch. Its smart capabilities are powered by Tizen, and give you instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms. This TV works with Alexa, making it easy to integrate your Alexa-enabled devices and expand your smart home setup. It also works with Google Assistant, which allows you to change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with just your voice, as well as Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to share content from Apple devices on the TV.

Vizio 70-inch MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV — $675, was $750

2023's new VIZIO MQ6 TV with its colorful starting display pictured.
Vizio

Whether you’re a gamer, a sports nut, or a movie buff, the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV has all of the features you need to immerse yourself in all of your favorite content fully. It produces a sharp picture with the stunning clarity of 4K resolution, and to even further increase picture quality, it also has Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode, which produces more lifelike color accuracy, color saturation, and black detail. This TV also has a processor that is capable of upscaling lower-resolution content into 4K in real time, bringing all of your favorite movies and shows from bygone eras into the modern age. Additionally, gamers will love the gaming technology in this TV, which includes AMD FreeSync, ultra-low input lag, and a game mode that instantly powers on when a console or PC is detected.

Samsung 70-inch Q60C QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1,200

Samsung Class Q60C QLED 4K smart TV product image
Samsung

As owners of any one of the best QLED TVs can attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. This Samsung 70-inch QLED 4K Smart TV does all of that and more, as it’s even able to upscale older content into the modern clarity of 4K resolution. Picture quality is heightened with Quantum HDR technology, and smart TV capabilities include compatibility with voice assistants, object tracking for 3D surround sound, and easy access to built-in streaming services.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
