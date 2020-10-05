The best curved TVs you can buy in 2020

Considering a curved TV for your home theater or living space? Curved TVs offer an immersive, wraparound look that flat-screen TVs don’t. Still, curved TVs are a bit of a niche item, and their future longevity is in question. But for a unique and visually-stunning viewing experience, now is the time to get your hands on a curved TV before the market moves on to new technologies, like LG’s rolling and retractable OLED screens or massive room-filling installations, like Samsung’s aptly-named The Wall.

The best overall curved TV: Samsung 65-Inch 4K UHD HDR Curved QLED Tizen Smart TV (QA65Q8CNAKXXA)

Why you should buy this: It’s a premium TV with premium accessories and a screen that’s out of this world.

Who it’s for: Someone who wants a top-of-the-line TV with reliable video quality that will look great in your space.

Why we picked the Samsung Q8C:

This curved TV has it all: Looks, power, quality, and features, plus powers of invisibility.

Samsung speaks its own language sometimes: With its Q Color, Quantum Dot, and Q 4K HDR Elite, you might wonder what you’re getting. Samsung is merely branding its own letter (Q) onto top-quality TV technology. What you can expect here is nothing less than stunning video quality and sharpness, amazing color replication, and realistic contrast and light play.

Samsung is also a company that pays attention not just to what’s on the screen, but also how the screen interacts with your space. The sweeping curve is meant to echo more natural lines, but the clean back means it will look good from any angle. The near-invisible connection also means you can install it without worrying about finding a place for your peripherals. A single, nearly-invisible cable links to the One Connect Box, where you’ll plug in all your peripherals. This means you can hide everything out of the way to keep the focus on the screen and your programming.

One of the best features of this TV is that it has Samsung Ambient Mode, which lets you display art, photography, paintings, and even moving digital art on your TV screen when it’s not in use. When in Ambient Mode, the TV is completely disguised as art, meaning no black holes in your decor.

Best bargain curved TV: Samsung 65-Inch Class RU7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD TV (UN65RU7300FXZA)

Why you should buy this: 4K resolution; sweeping, immersive curved screen; upscaling; and a killer price.

Who it’s for: Folks who want to save money.

Why we picked the Samsung RU7300:

There’s no doubt that this TV is a sweet deal, but you’re still getting all the features you expect with a higher-end television. With ultra-clear 4K resolution, this TV can also upscale non-4K content to 4K, meaning even if your favorite shows aren’t yet available in 4K, you can still watch them in a higher-resolution format. Throw in beautifully-enhanced color and detail thanks to HDR, and you’ll see more shades of color than HDTV can deliver.

Most readily-available curved TV: RCA 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Curved TV (RTUC6520)

Why you should buy this: Easy to find at your local Walmart.

Who it’s for: Anyone who doesn’t want to fuss with commissioned salespeople.

Why we picked the RCA RTUC6520:

Another curved TV that’s packed with features at a great price-to-size ratio, the RCA RTUC6520 delivers 4K resolution plus HDR with a 60Hz refresh rate and a generous three HDMI ports for connecting all your peripherals. If you want a curved TV without having to shop all over the web, this is it.

