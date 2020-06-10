Best Buy TV Deals: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

  1. Deals
There’s no shortage of fantastic Best Buy TV deals out there, but for each must-have television there are at least a half-dozen bad ones. This creates quite the predicament: You want to bag a bargain, but you don’t want to fall into taking home a HDTV, 4K TV, or 8K TV missing something as crucial as smart software because it was the cheapest. Fortunately, our experts have sifted through all of the models on offer — separating the wheat from the chaff.

Our favorite Best Buy TV deal at the moment? A 50-inch Samsung 8 Series for only $400, down from the usual $430. It hasn’t been treated to the most substantial discount, but even when it isn’t on sale the Samsung 8 Series is a no-brainer, so the chance to take one home under sticker is not to be missed. Why? Because it’s a 4K TV, has HDR10+ to boot, and is decked out with smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services.

Today’s Best Buy TV Deals

  • 43-inch LG UM6910PUA 4K TV — $250, was $270
  • 50-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV — $400, was $430
  • 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $500, was $550
  • 75-inch LG UM6970PUA 4K TV$750, was $850
  • 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$800, was $1100
  • 75-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$1500, was $2000
  • 55-inch Sony A8G OLED 4K TV — $1500, was $1800
  • 65-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV$1900, was $2300
OLED TV

65-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV

$2,200 $2,500
Expires soon
OLED is king, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy -- so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest OLED TVs at a rock-bottom price.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

55-inch Sony Master Series A8G OLED 4K TV

$1,500 $1,800
Expires soon
Replaced by the Sony Master Series A9G as the top dog in Sony’s 4K TV range last month, the Sony Master Series A8G is still one of the best OLEDs out there — and at less than $2,000, it's a must-have.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

65-inch Sony Master Series A8G OLED 4K TV

$2,000 $2,500
Expires soon
Replaced by the Sony Master Series A9G as the top dog in Sony’s 4K TV range last month, the Sony Master Series A8G is still one of the best OLEDs out there — and at $2,000, it's a must-have.
Buy at Best Buy
HUGE SCREEN

75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

$750 $800
Expires soon
You can't go wrong with the TCL 4-Series, bundling a 75-inch 4K screen that's large enough to sit at the center of any entertainment setup and all the smarts you could ever need, driven by Roku OS.
Buy at Best Buy
UNBEATABLE VALUE

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$500 $550
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV

$1,497 $2,500
Expires soon
OLED is king, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy — so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest OLED TVs at a rock-bottom price.
Buy at Amazon
BEST TV

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$3,300 $3,500
Expires soon
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
Expires soon
4K Ultra HD? Dolby Vision? Dolby Atmos? NVIDIA G-Sync? AirPlay 2? Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant? The LG B9 has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of OLED.
Buy at Best Buy
ANDROID TV

65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV

$1,000 $1,200
Expires soon
Looking to take your entertainment setup to the next level? This Sony Bravia delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Android TV on board, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

65-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,300
Expires soon
4K Ultra HD? Dolby Vision? Dolby Atmos? NVIDIA G-Sync? AirPlay 2? Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant? The LG B9 has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of OLED.
Buy at Best Buy
BEST LED

75-inch Sony X800G 4K TV

$1,330 $1,400
Expires soon
The Sony X800G is one of the best LED 4K TVs in the business, beating the (LED) competition when it comes to how crisp and clear its 4K Ultra HD screen is. Throw in Android TV, and we have a winner.
Buy at Best Buy

Are All Best Buy TV Deals Worth It?

No, they’re not. There’s one fundamental rule: If an offer is too good to be true, it probably is. This extends to Best Buy TV Deals. If there’s an 65-inch 4K TV on the shelves for only $300, there’s a reason. Chances are it’s devoid of fundamental features like smart software and HDR. By shopping through Digital Trends, though, you can rest assured you’re taking home a television that’s worthy of a place at the heart of your entertainment setup.

Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill, but still falls into your budget, from the list above. Can’t see something you like the look of? We’ve also rounded up all the best 4K TV deals, OLED TV deals, and QLED TV deals. There’s no harm in shopping around.

