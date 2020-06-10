Best Buy TV Deals: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

There’s no shortage of fantastic Best Buy TV deals out there, but for each must-have television there are at least a half-dozen bad ones. This creates quite the predicament: You want to bag a bargain, but you don’t want to fall into taking home a HDTV, 4K TV, or 8K TV missing something as crucial as smart software because it was the cheapest. Fortunately, our experts have sifted through all of the models on offer — separating the wheat from the chaff.

Our favorite Best Buy TV deal at the moment? A 50-inch Samsung 8 Series for only $400, down from the usual $430. It hasn’t been treated to the most substantial discount, but even when it isn’t on sale the Samsung 8 Series is a no-brainer, so the chance to take one home under sticker is not to be missed. Why? Because it’s a 4K TV, has HDR10+ to boot, and is decked out with smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services.

Today’s Best Buy TV Deals

43-inch LG UM6910PUA 4K TV — $250 , was $270

— , was $270 50-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV — $400 , was $430

— , was $430 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $500 , was $550

— , was $550 75-inch LG UM6970PUA 4K TV — $750 , was $850

— , was $850 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $800 , was $1100

— , was $1100 75-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $1500 , was $2000

— , was $2000 55-inch Sony A8G OLED 4K TV — $1500 , was $1800

— , was $1800 65-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1900, was $2300

Are All Best Buy TV Deals Worth It?

No, they’re not. There’s one fundamental rule: If an offer is too good to be true, it probably is. This extends to Best Buy TV Deals. If there’s an 65-inch 4K TV on the shelves for only $300, there’s a reason. Chances are it’s devoid of fundamental features like smart software and HDR. By shopping through Digital Trends, though, you can rest assured you’re taking home a television that’s worthy of a place at the heart of your entertainment setup.

Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill, but still falls into your budget, from the list above. Can’t see something you like the look of? We’ve also rounded up all the best 4K TV deals, OLED TV deals, and QLED TV deals. There’s no harm in shopping around.

