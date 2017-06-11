5 songs you need to stream this week: TLC, Phoenix, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

TLC — Way Back Legendary ’90s R&B queens TLC return to the pop spotlight with new sounds this week. Way Back, which serves as the lead single off the group’s upcoming self-titled album (and sadly lacks third group member Lisa Lopes, who passed away in 2002), features a classic synth-driven West Coast hip-hop groove with subtle trumpet accents, as well as a special guest verse from Snoop Dogg to close it out. Phoenix — Goodbye Soleil French electro-pop outfit Phoenix celebrated the launch of their latest record, Ti Amo, this week with the release of the song Goodbye Soleil, which brings back the same clean beats and vintage synth sounds that fans know and love. This one’s a mid-album single that sounds like it could have easily been on a club mix in 1985 Paris. It’s the kind of thing you put on at a party when you want everyone to make their way to the dance floor. Alvvays — In Undertow Canadian indie rockers Alvvays recently announced their second studio album, Antisocialites. This brisk pop number as a tease of the other material they’ll share with audiences in early September. In Undertow is as crisp and clean as anything we’ve ever heard from the band, an honest look at a failing relationship that finds lead singer Molly Rankin asking hard questions of herself and her now ex-partner. Sampha — Plastic 100°C (And More) There are very few voices in the world that can stand on their own without a wall of sound, and British R&B songwriter Sampha’s is assuredly one of them. On his recent KEXP session, the sparse piano-and-voice arrangements favored by the up-and-coming musician are absolutely stunning, grabbing your ear and drawing you deeper with each intimate musical inflection. Twin Peaks — Tossing Tears There’s a drawling, muddy quality to Twin Peak’s latest song, Tossing Tears, that makes it perfect for hard-to-get-through midweek days. Accented by speedy guitar lines — and one particularly interesting piano-and-string interlude that leads to a series of choir-filled backgrounds — the song is beautifully and elegantly shaped, growing in your eardrums from beginning to end. Iron & Wine — Call It Dreaming A chirping summer day, self-driving truck, and a particularly friendly farm dog feature prominently in the music video for Iron & Wine’s latest song, Call It Dreaming, a brisk folk jam that pairs perfectly with a glass of sweet tea. Sure, this new song is not the most nuanced of songwriter Sam Beam’s many incredible singles, but boy is it cathartic on a warm and fading afternoon.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: