Sometimes you need to enjoy your shows in silence — whether you are keeping quiet for a napping kid, letting others converse in peace, or avoiding audio clashes with currently playing music. Or if you’re a person with hearing issues, a pair of wireless headphones paired with your TV is a great way to get the full TV sound experience without having to crank the volume and blast out your friends and family. The good news is that you don’t have to give up your sound immersion, and the right pair of headphones may even be an upgrade compared to your TV’s sound.

Since people tend to sit farther away from their TVs than computers or mobile devices, these headphones should also be wireless. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with the latest picks of the best wireless headphones for TV that offer awesome sound and compatibility!

JVC Exofield Personal Home Theater System

Why you should buy this: This is the best headset option for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.

Who it’s for: Fans of cinema who don’t want to give up their audio experience while wearing headphones.

Why we picked the JVC Exofield Personal Home Theater System:

If home theater sound is important to you, the JVC Exofield system is for you. Combined with the sizable included hub, it supports 7.2.1 multi-channel surround sound reproduction, along with today’s important Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats for the best sound experience possible. You won’t feel nearly as guilty about enjoying cinema at home instead of heading to theaters with this headset!

The JVC Exofield headphones use an app to support a wide variety of sound adjustments to optimize your experience, and the 40mm neodymium drivers don’t disappoint when it comes to sound quality. The battery for this model can last up to 12 hours, and while the headset is large, it’s designed with significant earpad cushioning that also helps with passive noise cancellation. Note that this model is designed to work over a wireless connection, not Bluetooth.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Why you should buy this: Sony’s much-praised headphones are also the perfect option for casual TV viewing.

Who it’s for: Viewers who want versatile headphones that provide excellent audio, world-class active noise cancellation, and battery life.

Why we picked the Sony WH-1000XM4:

Sony’s beautiful wireless headphones are a great mid-range TV solution. They provide excellent audio quality with no latency issues in a design that’s not too weighty or bulky to wear for a full movie or show-bingeing session. They also come with a variety of welcome customization options, including adaptive sound control and active noise cancellation — all supported by excellent onboard controls and app compatibility for easy adjustments. The neodymium drivers support a frequency response range of 4Hz to 40,000Hz.

The Sony WH-100XM4s can also support multiple devices at once (plus it’s Alexa compatible), so you can switch to your phone or other mobile devices quickly when necessary. That combines well with the wearing detection that can automatically pause playback when you take off the headphones and speaking detection that lowers the volume when you start talking with someone else.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headset charges via a USB-C connection and can last for up to 30 hours on a full charge, the best on our list.

Read our full review of the Sony WH-1000XM4

Sennheiser RS 195

Why you should buy this: Great all-around headphones with highly customizable features and listening modes for a variety of listening needs.

Who it’s for: Price-conscious shoppers who want a respected brand and high-end features.

Why we picked the Sennheiser RS 195:

Unlike many TV headphones, Sennheiser’s headphones don’t work via Bluetooth. Instead, they’re designed with a handsome base station that connects to digital audio ports (analog ports are also supported, but digital connections will get the best results). There’s no need to worry about latency issues with excellent wireless audio transmission up to 330 feet with harmonic distortion levels at less than 0.5% at 1kHZ — that means clear, clean sound. You also get easy charging via the transmitter’s cradle, plus options for left/right balancing and seven different hearing profiles, perfect for those with hearing issues or those who like a wider range of control over how they like to listen.

The design of the Sennheiser RS195 is also worth mentioning: The weighty headphones remain comfortable thanks to the high-quality earcup and headband padding, On its own, the headset can work for up to 18 hours without needing to be recharged. Oh, and there’s an onboard speech boost mode for those who may be having trouble understanding dialogue.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

Why you should buy this: This wireless headset is excellent for gaming as well as TV.

Who it’s for: Gamers that want a headset that can support high-quality TV viewing as well.

Why we picked the SteelSeries Arctis Pro:

Gamers may want to tread between both worlds, using a headset that’s excellent for viewing cinema but can switch over to competitive gaming whenever you want. The Arctis Pro is notable for its excellent sound quality and great gaming features, including 2.4G lossless audio connections for gaming (Bluetooth 4.1 is supported as well), a 10-40,000Hz frequency response range, and the ClearCast mic with background noise cancellation for reliable team communication. The aluminum alloy design is durable without being uncomfortable, too.

Note that while the SteelSeries Arctis Pro specify PC and PlayStation, the hub has USB and optical in connections that can be used with a wide variety of devices in your home entertainment system, so they have plenty of versatility. The battery life is rated for up to 20 hours, and the headset comes with an additional battery you can switch between as needed.

Avantree HT4189

Why you should buy this: It’s a high-quality, dependable affordable TV headset for those aging in place.

Who it’s for: Seniors that want to hear dialogue without breaking the bank.

Why we picked the Avantree HT4189:

One reason that TV headphones can become attractive is that viewers can develop hearing issues as they age, making certain dialogue more difficult to pick up. Aventree’s model is specifically designed for seniors that have this trouble. It’s an affordable headset with 40mm stereo drivers and less than 40-millisecond audio latency for clear sound no matter what you may be watching. The transmitter hub includes options for optical AUX and RCA inputs as well as Bluetooth support, so you should have support for any kind of TV setup, even older systems.

The Avantree HT4189’s Bluetooth 5.0 supports up to a 164-foot wireless connection with no notable latency issues. It also supports optical bypass options for running sound through a soundbar or similar device while still allowing the headphones to function well. The versatile connection options and latest Bluetooth support make this headset a great pick for seniors — although we advise sticking to Bluetooth if possible for better ease of use.

