Digital Trends
Home Theater

Firmware update brings Alexa to Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones

Kris Wouk
By

By directly integrating support for Google Assistant, Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II took an already great pair of headphones and made them even more useful, earning spots on both our list of the best wireless headphones and our list of the best noise-canceling headphones in the process. Now they’ve gotten even better thanks to a recent firmware update that brings support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

If you don’t already own the headphones, Alexa will be integrated right out of the box, which will now have an Alexa logo on it letting customers know about the new feature. If you do already own the headphones, you’ll need to update your firmware, which can be done using the Bose connect app. You can also connect the headphones to your computer via USB and head to the Bose firmware update site.

Once the headphones are updated (or you’ve just taken your new headphones out of the box) you’ll now be able to choose which virtual assistant you prefer in the options menu of the Bose Connect app. You’ll be able to invoke your preferred assistant by pressing the “Action” button on the headphones. The Siri integration, which is the same provided by many other wired and wireless headphones, is unchanged, allowing you to access the assistant by holding down the Play/Pause button for two seconds.

Support for Amazon Alexa isn’t the only benefit the firmware update brings. A number of bugs have been fixed, including a security-related update that could let Android phones connect to Bluetooth without the user initiating the connection. Other fixed issues include better stability for Bose multi-point, which lets the headphones connect to two different devices simultaneously, and an issue that would cause voice prompts to play multiple times. For a full list of fixed issues, see the announcement on the Bose community site.

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones sell for $350 and are available now. For more information on the headphones, see the Bose website. Meanwhile, if you’re not sure what you need in a set of headphones, check out our headphone buying guide to help you figure out exactly what to buy.

Don't Miss

Projectors vs. TVs: Which is best for your home theater?
even h3 wireless prd
Product Review

The Even H3 Wireless headphones offer custom sound, but have their quirks

The Even H3 Wireless offer similar looks and the same custom tuning as their slightly larger predecessor, but they aren’t without their own special quirks when it comes to day to day usability.
Posted By Parker Hall
time warner cable twc tv internet service roku streaming remote
Movies & TV

Binge away with our guide to the best on-demand streaming services

Looking to waste a weekend bingeing or just putting together a movie night? Find out everything you need, from prices to features, in our guide to the best online streaming sites and services for on-demand movies and TV shows.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
dts headphonex virtual surround in 2015 samsung tvs x doors
Home Theater

DTS:X will blow up your living room. Here’s how it works

DTS:X is one of the two most popular types of object-based audio, which raises the immersion level by adding height to standard surround sound. Here’s everything you need to know about this awesome technology.
Posted By Kris Wouk
tcl 55fs3750 55 1080p roku smart led tv dtdeals
Deals

This 40-inch Roku smart TV is only $200 on Amazon right now

Whether you're looking for a TV for your living room, or a smaller option for other rooms in your home, you aren't going to find a lower price than $200. With the added benefit of Roku integration, this TCL TV deal is practically a steal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Home Theater

What’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in August 2018

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for August 2018, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brendan Hesse
roku channel for the web featured free home
Home Theater

Roku makes free movies and TV shows even easier to find

Roku offers up plenty of free movies and TV shows, but they’re scattered across different streaming services and can be hard to find, but the new “Featured Free” section ties together shows and movies across various services.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to connect your computer to a TV
Home Theater

Is bigger really better? How to figure out what size TV you need

What size TV do you need? Here are a few tips for picking the right size, including where to find a TV’s measurements, ideal viewing distance, and picture quality versus size. Not sure what to look for? This guide is for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Caleb Denison
Vizio M Series
Home Theater

Learn how to calibrate your home theater speakers for sheer audio bliss

Make your home theater rumble just right with our manual speaker setup guide, a simple, step-by-step walkthrough to getting the most from your audio equipment without needing to rely on imperfect automatic calibration.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
everything you need to know about 4k ultra hd sony oled ces 2017
Home Theater

Time for a TV upgrade? Here’s what you need to know about 4K Ultra HD TV

Ultra HD 4K has quickly taken over the world of TVs. But what is Ultra HD 4K, how does it work, and most importantly, should you upgrade, or keep your old TV? We explain it all right here.
Posted By Caleb Denison
hadoro paris custom carbon fiber airpods
Home Theater

Wish your AirPods were as tricked out as your car? Hadoro can make that happen

Hadoro Paris aims to make Apple’s AirPods even better by replacing the cheap plastic casing with an incredibly light, incredibly strong carbon fiber shell and matching case. Insanely high price included.
Posted By Kris Wouk
ready player one review reaching
Home Theater

Bask in the glory of your home theater with these 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

What good is a 4K TV if you don't have the means of pushing it to its limits? Here are our favorite 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, all of which are nothing short of stunning. It'll make you wonder why you haven't always watched movies this way.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
tv vs projector
Home Theater

Are there reasons to own a projector when big TVs are so cheap? Glad you asked

Since no aspect of your home theater setup is more important than your display, we weigh in on the projectors vs. TVs debate. We've put together this comprehensive guide to help you find the right option for your lifestyle.
Posted By Kris Wouk
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue: The master guide to Sony’s internet TV service

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata