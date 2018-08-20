Digital Trends
Home Theater

Bowers & Wilkins’ affordable 600 Series speakers sound better than ever

Ryan Waniata
By
Bowers & Wilkins 607 speakers
Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins has unveiled its latest speaker lineup, and there are two things to be especially excited about. First, the new speakers — the sixth iteration of the company’s 600 series line — are extremely budget-friendly. Second, thanks to some impressive upgrades borrowed from the brand’s splashy 800 series, they sound better than ever. (Thank you, trickle-down technology.)

We recently got a chance to hear the speaker line, which includes four new speaker models, at an event in Boston ahead of their official release. But before we get to the sound performance, let’s break down what’s changed for the latest models in the 600 Series.

What’s new

The four new models include the flagship 603 floorstanders, the 606 bookshelves, the more compact 607 bookshelves, and the HTM6 center channel speaker.

The biggest advancement in the new line is the replacement of the speakers’ midrange driver cones, trading their signature kevlar construction for cones made from B&W’s patented material known as “Continuum.” Continuum Cones were first employed in the company’s pricey 800 Series, and later made their way into the mid-range 700 Series.

The name sounds like something you’d find in an X-Men comic, and B&W is more secretive about its makeup than the Pentagon, but from what we’ve heard thus far, Continuum makes a serious difference. Today’s announcement marks the first time it is available in the company’s entry-level speakers.

Other than the new midrange cones, Bowers & Wilkins has also updated the 600 Series’ Decoupled Dome tweeters, adding a more powerful neodymium magnet and repositioning the driver to be closer to the grill. In addition, the brand replaced the speakers’ riveted acoustic screens for magnetically attached screens, and swapped out the black vinyl, faux-woodgrain cabinet finish for new matte black and satin white painted finishes.

The performance was immediately impressive, with the new speakers sounding more organic, less colored, and more accurate, to boot.

The company has also made a few additional changes to the smallest model in the range, the 607, adding nickel plated terminals and swapping the port at the front for a backside location. On top of that, the company has added new paper-cone woofers to the flagship 603 floorstanders.

As fans of the 600 Series speakers will note, B&W has also simplified the 600 Series model numbers to line up with its 700 and 800 lines — essentially just dropping the “68” from the model number — as well as dropping some of the line’s “less popular” models, including the 684 S2 floorstander, the HTm61 center channel, and the DS3 surround satellite model.

You can check out the full lineup with pricing at the bottom of this post.

Better sound for your dollars

We were a bit surprised to get an invite to fly across the country from our Portland headquarters for what might appear to be a minor update to Bowers & Wilkins’ entry-level speakers. After getting some cursory ears-on time with the speakers, however, we realized why B&W is so excited about the new lineup. Shuffled into an acoustically tuned room in the brand’s Boston HQ, we were treated to an impressive demonstration that seemed to prove the brand’s Continuum technology is far from just marketing speak.

With staff on hand to swap between the previous 600 Series models and their upgraded counterparts, we were able to hear the speakers back to back. The performance improvement was immediately impressive, with the new speakers sounding more organic, less colored, and more accurate, to boot.

The most evident difference in our audition came from the middle of the lineup in the new 606 bookshelf speakers. Listening to a gorgeous recording from John Lee Hooker’s Canned Heat sessions, the 606 instantly outpunched their 685 predecessors. The guitar was smoother, warmer, and more natural sounding, while Hooker’s voice had more pepper to its tone thanks to better detail and more easily accessible nuances..

The 600 Series revealed smoother, more detailed sound and better accuracy than their predecessors.

We had a similar experience with the floorstanding 603 speakers. When compared to the 683 on a Bob Dylan track, the 603 offered a smoother, warmer tone to the guitar’s nylon strings, less harshness and bite to the harmonica, and notably better clarity from ambient sounds such as the cicadas at the beginning of the track.

On the next song from deadmau5, the 603 were able to reproduce a massive amount of bass for just a stereo pair, to the point that we could actually feel the bass in the air without hearing a single trace of audible distortion.

Overall, first impressions of the 600 Series revealed smoother, more detailed sound with a broader soundstage and better accuracy than their predecessors. And at these prices, that’s something to be excited about — B&W has never been this competitive before.

We’ll be getting more time with the latest from the 600 Series soon. For now, here’s the full lineup and pricing:

  • 603 floorstanders ($900 each): Decoupled Dome tweeter, FST Continuum Cone midrange driver, dual paper-cone woofers
  • 606 bookshelves ($400 each): Decoupled Dome tweeter, 6.5-inch Continuum Cone midrange driver
  • 607 bookshelves ($300 each): Decoupled Dome tweeter, 5-inch Continuum Cone midrange driver
  • HTM6 center channel ($599): Decoupled Dome tweeter, dual 5-inch Continuum Cone midrange drivers

The lineup is also supplemented by three previously available subwoofers (now with matching finishes), including the ASW610Xp ($1,200), the ASW610 ($650), and the ASW608 ($500).

You can find out more about the speakers, including order information, at Bowers & Wilkins’ website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best new movie trailers: 'T-34,' 'An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn,' and more
Up Next

Schlage's custom hardware collection expands upgrades to exterior doors
smart home trends google assistant
Smart Home

Google may release a digital display smart speaker in time for the holidays

The new speaker will join Google's existing range of smart speakers, utilizing the voice assistant Google Assistant. The lineup currently includes the Google Home, the Home Mini, and the Home Max.
Posted By Gia Liu
Home Theater

The white van speaker scam explained, and how it moved to Craigslist and Facebook

The so-called white van speaker scam has been around for a long time, so why do people still get conned on a daily basis? We're here to arm you and your friends with the knowledge you need to see the hoax for what it is.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to buy speakers a beginners guide home audio theater
Home Theater

How to buy speakers: A beginner’s guide to home audio

From the difference between bookshelf speakers and monitors to the proper way to audition, our ultimate speaker buying guide has all the information you need to create your own home audio nirvana.
Posted By Parker Hall, Caleb Denison
saint louis univesity 2300 echos slu alexa
Smart Home

Alexa goes to college as Saint Louis University puts an Echo in every dorm room

Smart speakers have been deployed on campus before but Saint Louis University is going all in by providing an Amazon Echo Dot to every on-campus living space on campus, totaling over 2,300 devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
2nd gen chromecast news google 2015 unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Become a master caster with these Google Chromecast tips and tricks

Google's Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are the ultimate budget-friendly streaming devices for cord cutters. We've put together a list of our favorite tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Chromecast.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
jacobs ladder trailer poster for 5817310992001
Movies & TV

Out of TV shows to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
most valuable vinyl records on turntable
Home Theater

Keep those albums sounding great by converting your vinyl to a digital format

There are all sorts of reasons for ripping records and storing them digitally, but what's the best way to do it? We cover the different types of equipment and software available for ripping records at any price in this guide.
Posted By Parker Hall
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Home Theater

They’re not just for gaming: Watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

While the Xbox One S and Xbox One X boost the visuals of your games, they also can pull double-duty as Blu-ray players, but there's a bit of set up needed. Need help? Here's our guide on how to watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and X.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Lady Bird
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (August 2018)

Prime Video gives subscribers access to a host of great movies, but sifting through the massive library isn't easy. Lucky for you, we've sorted the wheat from the chaff. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol
Home Theater

Get your favorite sports in 4K and HDR with live TV streaming service FuboTV

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service, but sports are the main draw for you, FuboTV could be exactly what you’re looking for. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best movies on netflix her featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in August 2018, from ‘Her’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix disenchantment featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in August, from ‘Dark Tourist’ to 'Disenchantment'

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new shows and movies to stream disenchantment header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Disenchantment,’ ‘Insecure’ season 3, more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: New animated series Disenchantment, Insecure season 3, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol