Cable labeling is pure chaos and it needs to stop

There was a time in our digital lives when reaching for a cable was a straightforward affair. If we needed to connect a CD player to our amplifier, an optical cable was the right tool for the job. If we bought a new printer, a USB-A to USB-B cable of the right length would almost certainly guarantee success. Even in the early days of the HDMI cable revolution, connecting a Blu-ray player to a TV was a simple matter of finding the most affordable cable we could — in the mid-2000s, I bought several $5 HDMI cables from Monoprice and they all worked just fine.

But the age of easy connectivity is now behind us, and every year it seems to get worse. As our devices become more capable, they place an increasing set of demands on the cables that connect them. And some of our existing cables — and many we might buy in-store or online — can’t meet those demands.

Will that USB-C cable in your desk drawer let you charge your new Samsung phone using a 45-watt power adapter? Will it support fast data transfer speeds so you can move 4K videos from your action cam to your laptop before the battery dies? Will the HDMI cable that you’ve been using for years to connect your Roku to your TV work on your new PlayStation 5?

Unless you’re a cable connoisseur, there’s just no way to know without trying.

It doesn’t need to be this way.

CableGeeker Cat 6 Ethernet Cable
CableGeeker

In the world of industrial and commercial cables, key information is printed on the insulating jacket. IT pros know that’s where you’ll find the category of an Ethernet cable (5, 5E, 6, 6A, etc.), which tells you if it’s right for your needs. The same goes for electrical and various other types of wiring.

So why don’t we do this for all cables? In fairness, portions of the electronics industry have taken stabs at it.

USB-IF chart of cable logos.
USB-IF

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) oversees the development of the ever-expanding USB specification. It has come up with a standard set of icons that can fit on cable plugs — a logical place to put them — which detail a cable’s power and/or data capability.

VESA, which fulfills this role for DisplayPort technology, has also instituted a recommended labeling practice.

The HDMI Licensing Administrator (which oversees the latest HDMI standards), has a similar program, but it mostly applies to how HDMI cables are packaged and advertised. It recommends — but doesn’t require — that certified HDMI cables declare their bandwidth (speed) capability on the jacket, not the plug.

In spite of these efforts, we still live in a chaotic cable world. The biggest reason is that there’s no way to enforce even the most obviously useful standards for cabling. If you’ve ever tried to plug a USB cable into a port, only to have to flip it around and try again, you know exactly what I mean. It’s always been up to the individual manufacturers.

A side view of the 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1.
Apple

Another reason for confusion — and this mostly applies to USB-C cables — is that the humble USB-C port can support a variety of underlying technologies, each with its own cable requirements. A 2020 Apple MacBook Air has two USB-C ports. They aren’t labeled, so you might not know that they support charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s), USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s), and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s).

Assuming you’ve taken the time to learn all about your laptop’s capabilities, now you need to find the right kind of cable. Any USB-C cable will fit in the port, but only a cable compatible with DisplayPort or Thunderbolt will let you run a display. Thunderbolt cables usually have a lightning-shaped icon on the plug, often accompanied by a 3 or 4 to indicate the version.

Apple, one of the biggest proponents of Thunderbolt technology, doesn’t follow this helpful guideline. Its Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and Thunderbolt 5 cables have identical markings, even though each has different power and data maximum thresholds.

Two kinds of StarTech.com cables with labels printed on the plugs.
StarTech.com

So where does this leave us?

The good news is that reputable companies are increasingly getting the memo. Some like StarTech.com, not only use the USB-IF icons on their USB cables, but go further with plug-printed “Quick Identification” markers on their HDMI cables, too.

But it’s still very much buyer beware. Until these labels become the norm, we’ll have to resort to testing which of our cables work for different uses and then labeling them (or organizing them) ourselves.

Does the Google Pixel Watch come with a charger? What’s in the box
Google Pixel Watch charging.

Google is well-known for its search engine, email service, and Pixel smartphones, but now the company is branching out with a new Pixel Watch. Featuring Wear OS 3.5 (the latest version) and the best of Google integrations like Google Maps for navigation and Google Wallet for contactless payments, Google's first-ever smartwatch sounds promising for Android users. 
Plus, Google acquired Fitbit last year, which means you can see all the popular fitness tracking features in the new Pixel Watch. The watch will monitor blood oxygen levels, count your steps and calories burned, and track your sleep patterns. You can also interact with Google Assistant for hands-free use. But to fully enjoy all these features, you need good battery life with quick and easy charging options — so you can guess one of the biggest questions on users' minds.
The Google Pixel Watch comes with a charger

Google promises an enhanced battery life with the Pixel Watch, and you get a USB-C magnetic charging cable included for free in the box. But unfortunately, there is no wall adapter for the charger. And you will need one considering the watch features just a 294mAh battery. You can buy a new charger or use an old one that's compatible with USB-C charging cables. 
While this isn't ideal, it's similar to many other smartwatches sold today. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Galaxy Watch 5 also come with a charging cable, but just like the Pixel Watch, neither comes with a wall charger to use the cable with. It's annoying, but it's also a common trend in the modern wearable world. 
Which chargers work with the Google Pixel Watch?

USB4: features, release date, transfer speeds, and more
USB4 will be the fastest and most uniform USB standard yet
LaCie Rugged Type-C

The Universal Serial Bus, or USB connector has been a mainstay of a wide range of devices for years, though the actual port used and cable required could vary dramatically. USB4 is changing that by adopting many of the best features of Intel's Thunderbolt 3 standard. USB4 is faster, better equipped, and perhaps even more standardized across the industry than every type of USB that came before it.
Availability
USB4 was announced in March 2019, with a rough outline of its features and capabilities, and since then we've gotten a few USB4-powered devices like docking stations and high data transfer cables. Although we're sure there will be a large and vibrant USB4 ecosystem in the future, at the moment there are not a ton of products you can buy that use the new technology.

Of course, to take advantage of USB4 devices, you'll need a computer that has USB4, and at the moment the only computers that support USB4 are modern Apple desktops and laptops, as well as some Intel-based laptops and desktop motherboards. Some devices won't mention support for USB4 but will mention Thunderbolt 4. If a port supports Thunderbolt 4, that means it's USB4, but not all USB4 ports are Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Addition of Cable Power to HDMI simplifies longer cable runs
HDMI Cable

According to the newly release HDMI 2.1a Amendment 1 specification, longer HDMI cable runs will soon be possible, even without the help of an additional power source. Amendment 1 introduces "Cable Power," a feature that lets an HDMI source device, like an A/V receiver, game console, or streaming media device, provide the additional power needed to keep a signal strong enough to survive a journey that extends further than a few meters.

If you're raising an eyebrow right now because you're already using a really long HDMI cable with no problems, it might be because you're only sending lower-bandwidth content, like 4K video at 30Hz, possibly with HDR10. That kind of content only needs a Premium High Speed-rated HDMI cable, and these cables can indeed run to lengths of up to 25 feet without the need of an active cable (a cable that gets a signal boost from an external power source).

