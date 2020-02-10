These days, the standard method to pass audio and video from one device to the next is with an HDMI cable. It’s become the one-stop-shop for linking together any grouping of A/V equipment, from streaming devices to gaming consoles, home theater receivers, soundbars, TV’s , projectors, and plenty of others. Generally speaking, HDMI cables offer the best combination of supported formats — both for audio and video — and are compatible with the most devices across the board.

That being said, there’s still a very important space in the A/V landscape for the optical audio cable. The now-retro cable, still capable of delivering up to 7.1 surround sound audio, remains a valid solution for digital sound, especially handy for those with aging components gear. While digital is digital — meaning no cable will offer a higher-quality passthrough of 1s and 0s than another — we’ve gathered here the best cables with the highest value on the market in one place for your convenience.

KabelDirekt Optical Digital Audio Cable

Outfitted with 24K gold plated connectors, the KabelDirekt Optical Digital Audio Cable represents some of the best bang you can get for your buck. According to the company, the gold plated connectors are corrosion-resistant and, because of its fiber optic design, the cable itself won’t have to deal with any interference from radio (RFI) or electromagnetic (EMI) frequencies.

iVANKY Optical Audio Cable

For the price, iVANKY packs a number of solid features into its optical cable. It’s made of CL3 rated material, meaning it’s completely safe for in-wall installations. It also has a nylon braided jacket, intended to provide heat resistance as well as anti-friction and anti-corrosion protection. The cable also has removable rubber caps for each end, in order to protect the tips from dust particles when they aren’t in use.

BlueRigger Premium Digital Optical Cable

BlueRigger’s premium cable comes with a number of, well, premium features. The BlueRigger has 24K gold-plated connectors, a polished convex lens, which is supposed to eliminate both RFI and EMI frequencies, as well as an outer layer of PVC that’s intended to be durable and bendable. Plus, while not explicitly stated, this BlueRigger cable is also CL3 rated for in-wall setups.

Cmple Toslink Digital Fiber Optical Cable

For those home theater setups that require a longer run of optical cable, Cmple provides 100 feet of cable for one of the lowest prices currently on the market. The cable itself has gold-plated connectors, and it’s enveloped in tear-resistant PVC materials. Plus, Cmple markets the cable as ultra-thin and lightweight, positioning it as an unobtrusive addition to your room.

FosPower Toslink Digital Optical Cable

While FosPower’s cable doesn’t have a set of features that make it vary widely from the rest of the cables on this list, it is priced quite competitively. The cable has gold-plated connectors, as well as a braided nylon mesh jacket. It also comes in at a great price.

AmazonBasics Digital Optical Toslink Cable

What the AmazonBasics cable does not have is the eye-catching aesthetics and style of other cables within this list. What it does have, though, is the familiarity of a brand name like Amazon, plus a seriously low price point that only a company like Amazon can provide. For those who just need a basic plug-and-play cable, you’re likely to get a solid value here.

