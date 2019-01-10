Digital Trends
Home Theater

Crosely’s RSD mini-turntable is a 3-inch player made just for Record StoreDay

Simon Cohen
By
1 of 12
crosley rsd si small
crosley rsd si vinyl
crosley rsd si b
crosley rsd si a
crosley rsd si c
crosley rsd si d
crosley rsd si e
crosley rsd si shoes
crosley rsd si album
crosley rsd si coffee
crosley rsd si vinyl2
crosley rsd si coffee2

For the past few years, budget turntable manufacturer Crosley Radio has been celebrating Record Store Day (RSD) with special, limited-edition turntables. Last year, it was this undeniably retro-cool Star Wars-themed suitcase player. The prior year, it was a Disney-themed model. But this year, Crosley’s doing something totally different, and might we say, a bit wacky.

Announced at CES 2019, this year’s RSD special is a tiny, 3-inch turntable that looks like someone took a Technics SL-1200G and ran it through a tilt-shift lens. Priced at only $70, it’s got everything you need, including a moving magnet cartridge by Audio-Technica, a pitch control slider, and the tiniest dust cover we’ve ever seen. You can power this micro marvel via USB, or slap some batteries inside it. With a headphone/line-out jack,and a built-in speaker, how you listen to it is up to you — with huge bonus points if you carry it with you (and play it) on any form of public transport.

Though this is the first 3-inch player that Crosley has ever made, the format is not a new one, though it’s very obscure. Originating in Japan, these tiny turntables are known as 8-ban record players and have been used to play things like TV theme songs. Fans of the White Stripes will probably recognize the device as a “triple inchophone,” which Jack White sold for a time — he even had special 3-inch pressings of White Stripes tracks made. The 3-inch format was perfect for the band’s material, which tends toward the short end of playtimes. An 8-ban disc can hold a maximum of four minutes of music — Seven Nation Army, as an example, is only 3:52.

In addition to the existing catalog of 3-inch vinyl that you’ll find online, Crosley Radio tells Digital Trends that record labels Third Man and Epitaph will be pressing tracks on this format, with more to come after the launch. Crosley has partnered with Japan’s Toyokasei vinyl manufacturing plant, to make sure there’s a steady stream of new songs.

Is there any point to this thing? If you have to ask, you’re clearly not the target market. But if you are, you probably already know that RSD specials are only available at select, participating independent record stores, and only on Record Store Day itself — Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Don't Miss

Samsung debuts its monster 98-inch QLED 8K TV at CES 2019
lg 8k oled wallpaper ces 2019 88 inch z9 5
Home Theater

At CES 2019, LG’s new 8K TVs push the edge of the technology envelope

LG has revealed some details about the premium televisions it will show at CES 2019, but it isn't all about the 88-inch 8K OLED. HDMI 2.1, eARC, and Amazon Alexa are all exciting new features making an appearance, too.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Cambridge Audio Alva TT
Home Theater

Cambridge Audio’s Alva TT makes zero compromises as a wireless turntable

Wireless turntables offer convenience at the cost of sound quality, something no audiophile should be OK with. Cambridge Audio's Alva TT is the first model that doesn't force such a compromise. It's a match made in hipster heaven.
Posted By Simon Cohen
vava 4k laser ces 2019
Home Theater

Vava’s 4K laser projector delivers 150 inches of cinema-grade video for under $4K

Laser projectors showed up in a big way at this year's CES, wowing us with their brightness and super-large image sizes. Vava, a company that is less than five years old, has one too. Can it compete with LG and Hisense?
Posted By Simon Cohen
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Computing

Don't know what to do with all your old DVDs? Here's how to convert them to MP4

Given today's rapid technological advancements, physical discs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Check out our guide on how to convert a DVD to MP4, so you can ditch discs for digital files.
Posted By Emily Schiola
Avengers Infinity War
Home Theater

Disney’s ‘Vision and Scarlet Witch’ streaming series hires ‘Captain Marvel’ writer

Marvel has hired Captain Marvel screenwriter Jac Schaeffer to serve as head writer and showrunner on its upcoming series The Vision and Scarlet Witch, which is expected to be one of the first shows on the Disney Plus streaming service.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Klipsch's new WiSA Reference Wireless series was unveiled at CES 2019
Home Theater

Say goodbye to the box: The future of home theater has no use for receivers

One of the most intriguing new trends to come out of CES 2019 this year comes from a technology that has been around for years. WiSA, now in new LG TVs, has the potential to cut the wires and change the home theater landscape forever.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
wisa powers klipschs new reference wireless surround series ces 2019 klipsch 4
Home Theater

Klipsch’s new Reference home theater system does hi-fi surround without wires

At CES 2019, Klipsch showed off its fantastic new Reference Wireless speaker system, a wireless surround sound setup that uses a re-emerging wireless technology called WiSA for hi-fi surround sound without the need for speaker wires.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
House of Marley Turntable
Home Theater

House of Marley takes analog audio wireless with Bluetooth-enabled turntable

Sustainability focused audio brand House of Marley has added Bluetooth capability to its already awesome Stir It Up turntable, allowing listeners to stream their favorite analog audio to their portable speaker of choice.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
tablo commercial skip ces 2019 android
Home Theater

Tablo’s new auto ad-skip feature might change cord-cutting forever

The best part about free, over-the-air TV is that you watch and record your favorite shows without paying the cable companies. But needing to skip ads still isn't as much fun as Netflix, so Tablo will let you skip them automatically.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Movies & TV

Netflix debuts full, blood-soaked trailer for 'The Punisher' season 2

The Punisher is getting a second season on Netflix, with Jon Bernthal returning to play Marvel Comics' gun-toting antihero Frank Castle. Here's everything we know about season 2 of The Punisher so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Hisense 4K Smart TriChroma Laser TV 100L7T
Home Theater

The best TVs of CES 2019, from 8K, to 219-inch Micro LEDs, to roll-up OLEDs

We pounded 16 miles of CES 2019 show floor, carefully considered each TV from every major manufacturer, and have compiled the best into this one handy guide, with plenty of pictures and links to our videos diving deep into each model.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Panasonic GZ2000 Professional Edition 4K OLED Panel
Home Theater

Panasonic shows off first 4K OLED with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ at CES 2019

Panasonic has been absent from the North American TV market for some time now, but it hasn't been ignoring TVs altogether. Its latest 4K OLED TV is world's first to support both Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
Posted By Simon Cohen