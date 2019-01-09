Share

The sustainability focused audio brand that’s owned by descendants of acclaimed reggae musician Bob Marley has announced a very cool update to its fantastic Stir It Up turntable at this year’s CES conference in Las Vegas.

House of Marley has added a Bluetooth 5.0 chip to the already awesome device, allowing buyers yet another great way to listen to their favorite analog audio. That’s on top of all of the connectivity options already offered by the original Stir It Up, which had a built-in phono preamp with RCA outputs, a forward-facing 3.5 mm headphone jack, and even a USB output for those looking to digitize their precious vinyl collection.

As with the original Stir It Up model, House of Marley has designed the Stir It Up Wireless to feature as many sustainable elements as possible. The turntable is built with fast-growing bamboo wood on its top, and the platter is crafted from recycled aluminum. It even uses upcycled plastic and aluminum, making it probably the most sustainable choice you can make in analog audio equipment, if you’re looking for a brand-new device.

The Stir It Up Wireless is operated using very simple controls on the top right of its classy wooden top, with a knob that allows you to select between 33 RPM and 45 RPM playing speeds and a simple button for Bluetooth pairing. It’s even got an auto-return feature, which means that the needle of the turntable will return to its resting position next to the knob when it detects that you have finished listening to a single side of your record — saving wear and tear on both your favorite records and the needle itself.

The new Stir It Up Wireless will retail for $250 — that’s $50 more than the version of the turntable without Bluetooth — but prospective buyers of the new Bluetooth-enabled model will unfortunately have to wait a little while more tp get their hands on one. The new turntable is scheduled to debut in September of this year. For more information on other products the company has announced at this year’s CES event, we recommend you check out our other post on the subject.