House of Marley Redemption ANC 2 now available

House of Marley today announced the Redemption ANC 2 True Wireless Earbuds, and with them, an app for iOS and Android that lets you tune things however you like.

As the name itself implies, these buds are still “truly wireless,” meaning everything is self-contained inside. They’ve got a total of six microphones that serve the active noise cancellation (that’s the ANC part of the name), and an “Echo Noise Cancellation” feature in addition to ambient mode so you can still hear what’s going on around you. The body is made of bamboo fiber composite, which also can be found on the wireless charging case. The earbuds themselves definitely have a little more design flare when compared to their previous incarnation, with the posts noticeably shorter, too.

HoM says to expect six hours of play on a single charge, and the case has enough battery for another 18 hours.

Other features of note include a mono mode and play-pause sensors that’ll stop things as soon as you remove a bud from your ear. And they’ve got the usual touch controls, too. And they should stand up to light rain or a heavy workout, with an IPX5 water rating which means it should be able to withstand a low-pressure water jet spray. (If you’re sweating like that during a workout, however, seek help immediately.)

In addition to custom tuning, the accompanying app allows you to change the EQ level, ANC level, the name of the earbuds as connected to your phone, custom controls, and firmware updates.

The Redemption ANC 2 are available now in black, with a cream color coming later this year, with three sizes of earbud tips so you can get the fit how you like. They’ll retail for $170.

