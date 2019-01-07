Share

Sustainability-minded audio brand House of Marley — owned and operated by the family of acclaimed musician Bob Marley — has announced several new audio products as part of the company’s 2019 lineup. All products will be on display at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which takes place this week.

“This year, we are taking our signature eco-conscious and recyclable materials and incorporating them into a number of brand firsts, from smart speaker technology and true wireless earbuds to our new flagship over-ear performance headphones,” said Josh Poulsen, House of Marley director of product development, in a press release. “As we look ahead, we are going to be offering even more convenient connectivity for the way we listen to music. We are excited to be bringing a new feeling of innovation to the market through our sustainable materials and craftsmanship in a way that continues to redefine the CE audio space.”

The bell of the ball is the company’s first-ever pair of true wireless earbuds. Called the Liberate Air, the new headphones will feature seven hours of battery life, and are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. Bluetooth 5.0 and touch controls are built into the headphones, providing what should be great stability and ease of use. They will retail for $150, and will be available in July 2019.

Also appearing for the first time at CES is the company’s new Get Together Mini, a small Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-capable speaker made of bamboo and recycled aluminum that will feature Google Assistant and Google Cast built-in. This means that it can now serve as a small multiroom speaker for those who want a sustainable listening option. It will retail for $200 and be available in August.

The company has also announced a new pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones called the Exodus that are aimed at giving more budget (and environmentally conscious) listeners an alternative to industry leaders like the Sony WH-1000xM3. They feature bamboo earcups and large 50mm dynamic drivers, and — best of all — a massive 30 hours of battery life for listening on the go. That means you’ll easily be able to make it through your next long journey without having to stop and charge your headphones.

All three of these new offerings from House of Marley demonstrate that the company is committed to keeping up with the cutting edge of technology in the audio field by offering an assortment of products to compete with industry leaders.