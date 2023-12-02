 Skip to main content
Get paid $300 to switch to Dish Satellite TV

apple dish network
Dish

Here’s an unusual, one-time side gig that pays up to $300. It’s called switching to Dish. While Dish will give anybody a $100 prepaid card to make the switch, they’ll pay $300 if you switch from DirecTV. It’s an odd bargain, sure, and quite the nasty attack, but they have four reasons — features that Dish has and DirecTV does not — that they feel back up their offer. So, tap the button below to investigate this $300 offer yourself, or keep reading as we discuss the four benefits of switching from DirecTV to Dish.

Why you should switch from DirecTV to Dish

As the most known satellite TV companies, Dish and DirecTV naturally have a sort of rivalry. And once you’re locked into one service, the motivation to switch is low. Phone calls, cancellations, and more are a huge hassle. As a result, Dish is providing $300 for your time, plus four service-based reasons to make the switch.

Dish has a time-saving automatic skip feature that works as some kind of ad blocker for TV. Not every program has the commercial skip feature, but it is available on lots of programming from channels you watch on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC as soon as the day after first airing of the program. This feature is perfect for when you’re behind on your viewing and want to catch up on your backlog in a hurry.

You’ll also have the freedom to watch live programming from anywhereDish Anywhere allows you to stream select live events via your computer, phone, or tablet. This gives you options and flexibility when it comes to programming that is happening now and won’t wait for you to get back to the couch.

If you want, you can view up to four programs at once, including live sports. This is part of Dish’s multi-view feature, giving you split screens at any time.

Dish gives you five out-of-home streaming sessions at once, whereas DirecTV only gives you three. This allows for full-family flexibility, even on the go. You’ll especially love this feature if you use Dish to watch every NFL game each season.

Of course, there are even more for you to consider, but these four highlight the major operational changes. So, if you’re a DirecTV member that is getting tired of their service, wants one of these upgrades, or is allured by the $300, tap the button below to get your switch offer today.

