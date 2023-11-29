 Skip to main content
How to watch multiple sports games at once on your TV

There are so many games going on these days that it is hard to keep up, even if you just commit to watching the highlights. To see them all yourself, you’d have to have an army of clones, or at least a fleet of TVs. However, with Dish Network you are able to see up to four games at once on the same TV via their multi-view feature. And, as it turns out, there are a lot of games that you can watch on Dish, especially if you are an NBA or NFL fan. You can get multi-view for yourself as part of your Dish plan, with plans starting as low as $85 per month. Tap the button below to check out the multi-view feature yourself. Then, keep reading to get more info about how it works, what it takes to access the feature, and why Dish is the best company for such a service.

Why you should try Multi-View on Dish

The most basic multi-view option is a dual view mode, available to all Dish subscribers. This allows you to either do a mini picture-in-picture selection or a side-by-side view. We like the picture-in-picture mode for when we’re watching Dish Christmas movies with the family but need to keep tabs on the game as well. Side-by-side mode is perfect for watching two games at once and taking advantage of that large screen TV you bought after Thanksgiving.

Next, is the mode that allows you to watch four live shows at once. This is a unique feature that comes with the , a specialized receiver from Dish. Plus, up to 16 extra games you aren’t watching can be recorded for playback at any later time.

Using multi-view on Dish is a no-brainer, it has all the games. Whether you’re looking to see every NFL game or every game in the NBA regular season, Dish has it. Even out-of-market games you’d have trouble finding anywhere else are on Dish. And that’s ultimately why we recommend the service, including the multi-view feature so highly. So, to check out multi-view on your own and possibly sign up for Dish, just tap the button below.

