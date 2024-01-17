 Skip to main content
Hawks vs Magic live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In one of the more underrated matchups during a busy Wednesday night in the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks host the Orlando Magic. It’s a compelling battle of strengths, as the up-tempo Hawks enter fourth in the NBA in scoring, while the Magic are No. 4 defensively.

This one tips at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast-ATL (Hawks markets) and Bally Sports Florida (Magic markets). But if you don’t have cable, you live out of market where the game isn’t televised, or for whatever other reason you want to watch a live stream, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of different ways you can watch the Hawks vs Magic online.

The Best Way to Watch Hawks vs Magic Live Stream

If you live in Atlanta, Orlando or any surrounding area where the game is in your market, Fubo is the way to go. It’s the cheapest live-TV streaming service that includes all the Bally Sports channels (you’ll get whatever regional one is in your market), and it also comes with 150-plus other channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space and “Family Share,” which lets you stream on three different screens at the same time. Fubo works if the game isn’t in your area, too, as NBA League Pass is available as an add-on, letting you watch every single out-of-market NBA game during the regular season.

Both the Fubo “Pro” plan and League Pass can be included in your free trial, allowing you to watch the Pistons vs Timberwolves live on your computer, phone or other streaming device at no cost.

Is There a Free Hawks vs Magic Live Stream?

If the game is in your market, Fubo is one of three different options that include a free trial. The second is DirecTV Stream, a cable-replacing streaming service much like Fubo that includes the Bally Sports channels in local markets in the “Choice” package. And the third, a more basic option, is Bally Sports+, which will simply give you a live stream of your local Bally Sports channel.

For out-of-market viewers, it’s simple: You NBA League Pass to watch the game. Fortunately, there are plenty of different avenues to access League Pass. It’s available as an add-on with Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, or you can get watch it via Amazon Prime Channels if you’re a subscriber to Prime. All four of those options offer a free trial.

How to Watch the Hawks vs Magic Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re here because you have one of the aforementioned streaming services but it isn’t working because you’re currently outside of the country, you can always try a VPN (virtual private network), which hides your location and lets you stream on US sites from abroad. NordVPN is one of the best out there, and while there isn’t a standard free trial, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like it.

