Knicks vs Rockets live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

The Houston Rockets close out their grueling six-game road trip when to travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you’re looking to watch, the game will only be televised locally on MSG (Knicks markets) and Space City Home Network (Rockets markets), but there are also a handful of different live stream options. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Knicks vs Rockets online:

The Best Way to Watch Knicks vs Rockets Live Stream

You can watch a live stream of MSG (local markets), Space City Home Network (local markets) and 180-plus other channels on Fubo, which comes with a free trial. And when you start that free trial you can also add in NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market game this season. Moreover, if you’re looking for something more long-term, Fubo is the cheapest streaming service that includes MSG, Space City Home Network and League Pass.

Is There a Free Knicks vs Rockets Live Stream?

DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

For viewers who live in the Knicks or Rockets markets, there are two different ways you can watch a legal live stream of the game: Fubo and DirecTV Stream. The latter includes MSG and Space City Home Network in local markets as part of the “Choice” package, and it also comes with a free trial. If you’re searching for a long-term option, DirecTV Stream is slightly more expensive than Fubo, but it includes TNT, making it the only option to watch every single NBA game if you live in the Knicks or Rockets market.

For out-of-market viewers, you’re going to need NBA League Pass, which is available through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV or Amazon Prime Channels, all of which come with their own free trial.

How to Watch the Knicks vs Rockets Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) can help you access US-only streaming sites if you’ve left the country, and NordVPN is our choice. It’s reliable, it doesn’t limit bandwidth speed (which is important for streaming a live NBA game) and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

