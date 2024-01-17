 Skip to main content
Celtics vs Spurs live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama will make his first trip to the TD Garden on Wednesday when the Spurs travel to Boston to take on the East-leading Celtics. It’s clearly a lopsided matchup, with the Celtics sitting as big double-digit favorites, but it’s must-see TV anytime Wemby is on the court, especially against Jayson Tatum and Co.

The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on NBC Sports Boston (Celtics markets) and Bally Sports Southwest (Spurs markets). But if you’re looking for a live stream of the game, we’ve got everything you need to know to watch the Celtics vs Spurs online for free.

The Best Way to Watch Celtics vs Spurs Live Stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

It’s tough to go wrong with Fubo as one of the best live streaming services around, especially when it comes to sports. In addition to 180-plus other channels, the Fubo “Pro” plan includes NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Southwest in local markets, and it has NBA League Pass available as an add-on, letting you watch every out-of-market game during the regular season. The base package and any add-on (including League Pass) can all be included when you start a Fubo free trial, meaning anyone in the US can watch the Spurs vs Celtics live stream at no cost.

Is There a Free Celtics vs Spurs Live Stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

To make this easier, we’ll split up your options based on where you live.

If you live in the Spurs market, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the only cable-replacing streaming services that include Bally Sports Southwest, but there is also Bally Sports+, which lets you watch a live stream of your local Bally Sports regional network. All three of those options come with a free trial.

If you live in the Celtics market, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all have NBC Sports Boston available in local markets, and all come with a free trial.

If the game is outside of your market, you’ll need NBA League Pass in order to watch a live stream of the Celtics vs Spurs. You NBA League Pass to watch the game. League Pass is available as an add-on with Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, or if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for League Pass by itself through Amazon Channels. Once again, all of those have a free trial option.

How to Watch the Celtics vs Spurs Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) can mask your IP address and make it seem as though you’re still in the United States even if you’ve travelled abroad, thus letting you stream on US-only sites even if you’re outside the country. There are plenty of VPN’s to choose from, but NordVPN is certainly one of the safest and most reliable, plus you have a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsure.

