Disney+ headed to 42 new countries this summer

Disney+ isn’t done growing anytime soon. The streaming service is scheduled to launch in 42 new countries and 11 new territories in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in the summer of 2022, bringing the likes of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and more to an even greater swath of the world. Disney+ currently has more than 118 million subscribers globally.

Here’s where you’ll be able to watch Disney+ sometime later this summer: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine Territories, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, and Yemen.

Those regions also will get content from Star, which is sort of the “general entertainment” streaming segment that we largely know as Hulu in the United States.

The list of territories coming online this summer includes: Faroe Islands (Denmark), French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective (France), Åland Islands (Finland), Saint Maarten (Netherlands), Svalbard & Jan Mayen (Norway), British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, and St. Helena.

Specific country-level pricing wasn’t announced, but the basic Disney+ subscription runs $8 a month or $80 a year. The United States is continuing to see a strong push toward the Disney Bundle, however, which gets you Disney+, the basic Hulu service, and ESPN+ for just $14 a month. And a $70-a-month subscription to Hulu With Live TV will get you the same bundle, too.

