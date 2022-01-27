  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Disney+ headed to 42 new countries this summer

Phil Nickinson
By

Disney+ isn’t done growing anytime soon. The streaming service is scheduled to launch in 42 new countries and 11 new territories in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in the summer of 2022, bringing the likes of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and more to an even greater swath of the world. Disney+ currently has more than 118 million subscribers globally.

The Disney+ home screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Here’s where you’ll be able to watch Disney+ sometime later this summer: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine Territories, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, and Yemen.

Those regions also will get content from Star, which is sort of the “general entertainment” streaming segment that we largely know as Hulu in the United States.

The list of territories coming online this summer includes: Faroe Islands (Denmark), French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective (France), Åland Islands (Finland), Saint Maarten (Netherlands), Svalbard & Jan Mayen (Norway), British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, and St. Helena.

Specific country-level pricing wasn’t announced, but the basic Disney+ subscription runs $8 a month or $80 a year. The United States is continuing to see a strong push toward the Disney Bundle, however, which gets you Disney+, the basic Hulu service, and ESPN+ for just $14 a month. And a $70-a-month subscription to Hulu With Live TV will get you the same bundle, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Ubisoft battle royale Hyper Scape is shutting down

ubisoft hyper scape shut down

More than a third of Peacock subscribers are actually paying money

Peacock TV home screen.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut finally hits PC on March 30

Death Stranding Director's Cut key art for PC featuring Sam Bridges and a baby.

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 8 quests and how to complete them

An explosion in Fortnite.

This new TeamGroup SSD is one of the fastest drives ever

The new TeamForce gaming SSD.

The best Nintendo Switch games for adults

bayonetta

EVGA’s crazy new prebuilt PC comes with analog gauges

EVGA's pre-built Alder Lake gaming PC, the E1.

How to build a fun and varied Apple Watch band collection

A collection of Apple Watch bands.

This 65-inch 4K TV from Sony is $400 off at Best Buy today

The 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV with a nature landscape on the screen.

Best Buy is having a SECRET SALE on gaming monitors today

The Samsung Odyssey G7 LC27G75TQSNXZA monitor.

This Dell 2-in-1 is a full $255 cheaper today

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 folded in a tent fold.

AirPods 2 drop to $100 on Amazon

AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.

Best Apple deals and sales for January 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999