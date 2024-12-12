This GoPro alternative from DJI is under $170 today

While not necessarily as popular, there are many different action cameras, besides the obvious ones from GoPro. In fact, there are quite a few GoPro alternatives worth checking out, too. Take, for instance, the DJI Osmo Action 3, a 4K HDR and super-wide camera ready to capture every high-octane shot in vivid detail. Normally $200, it’s down to $163 today, which is a phenomenal deal. But don’t make the mistake of thinking this camera is only for fast-speed stunts and activities. You can also use it to vlog, capture video podcasts, and much more.

Why buy the DJI Osmo Action 3 instead of a GoPro?

For starters, that $163 price is incredible. It’s tough to find a solid 4K action camera for around $200, let alone even cheaper. But this combo includes several accessories, too, so you’re getting more than just the DJI Osmo Action 3 camera. It includes a flat adhesive base, rubber lens protectors, Osmo locking screw, a horizontal-vertical protective frame, and the Osmo Action quick-release adapter mount. The latter allows for easy vertical mounting with a quick-release design that you can pop off as needed.

Here’s what the DJI Osmo Action 3 offers as a GoPro alternative, though: You get 160 minutes of battery life and up to 150 minutes of continuous recording. It’s waterproof down to 16 meters deep, which is a little over 52 feet. Moreover, it shoots 4K HDR video with 1 billion colors at a 10-bit color depth. It can handle temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit). Finally, both the front and back screens are touchscreens. They have hydrophobic coatings so you can use them even with wet hands.

In the Digital Trends review, our expert gave it four stars and praised several features. Those include the “excellent image quality and video stabilization,” rugged and waterproof design, unique magnetic clip system, and affordable price. Now, keep in mind, that’s talking about the regular, non-discounted price. It’s already very reasonable. This discount makes it even better.

The Osmo Action 3 captures video, even at high speeds, with a stable frame. You also get up to 120 frames per second, even at 4K, with an FOV of 155 degrees and an aperture of f/2.8. If you don’t know those numbers, just know that’s impressive, especially for a camera at this price point. Needless to say, the DJI Osmo Action 3 is an excellent GoPro alternative and a fantastic and versatile video camera for nearly any occasion. Don’t miss this deal if you’ve been thinking about getting yourself one like it.