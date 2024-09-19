 Skip to main content
Summer is over, so this outdoor TV just dropped under $600

The Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV showing the Roku home screen.
With summer over, now’s an excellent time to score savings when buying an outdoor TV. For example, the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV is down to a more affordable $598 from Walmart following a $300 discount on its original price of $898. It’s built to withstand all seasons though, so it’s still a fantastic purchase if you buy it now. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings, so we highly recommend completing your transaction for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV

If you think the only thing missing in your backyard is an outdoor TV, then you should consider getting the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV. It’s a budget alternative to Samsung’s The Terrace, but it doesn’t sacrifice the important features of a TV that’s meant to be installed outside. It features anti-glare properties so you’ll see what’s on the screen even under sunlight, and it comes with tempered glass for durability. The 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV’s operating temperature ranges from negative 4 degrees to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and it also comes with an IP55 rating for protection against water, dust, dirt, humidity, and snow.

With 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR, you’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors when watching shows and movies on the55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV. It’s also a smart TV that runs on the Roku TV platform, which will give you access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

Outdoor TVs don’t appear often in TV deals, so if you’re interested in buying one, you don’t want to miss Walmart’s offer for the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV. It’s on sale for only $598 instead of its sticker price of $898, for savings of $300. That’s a pretty reasonable price for a TV with all of these features, so there’s a chance that a lot of other shoppers are interested in this bargain. If you don’t act now, you may regret that you didn’t purchase the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV when it was this cheap.

