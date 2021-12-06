  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Google TV integrates Pluto TV’s 300 free channels

Phil Nickinson
By

As had been foretold, Google today announced that it’s integrated Pluto TV — the ad-supported video service from Viacom CBS — into the core Google TV experience. That means you’ll have access to more than 300 free (again, as in supported by advertising) “live” channels in the “Live” tab of the Google TV home screen.

Pluto TV on Google TV.
Google

So far, it doesn’t appear to be all that different from the Pluto experience that’s been available on all streaming platforms for the past several years. The main difference is that you no longer have to install the Pluto app for the pleasure, and the integration into Google’s live tab is, indeed, quite excellent. Google’s blog post didn’t mention any sort of compensation either to or from ViacomCBS, but suffice it to say there was some in one direction or the other.

Elsewhere in the Google TV world, you can now get six months of Peacock Premium for free when you activate a new Google TV (or other Android TV device) in the U.S. Following that six-month trial, you’ll have to pony up the $5 a month that everyone else does. It’s worth mentioning that Peacock Premium is what you’ll need if you want to check out the Premier League matches that are exclusive to the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, as well as other sports.

Google says that the new integration with Pluto TV will be “available on all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.”

One of the most affordable ways to get the new Google TV — to say nothing of being one of the best streaming experiences overall — is Chromecast with Google TV. For just $50 (when not on sale), you’ll get a 4K experience with Dolby Vision, all the apps you could ever want to stream video and games, and all the smarts that Google Assistant offers.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung’s Android 12 and One UI 4 update comes to the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 3

One UI 4 and Android 12.

This top-rated Alienware gaming headset just got a rare price cut

The Alienware 7.1 gaming headset in white.

The best horror movies on Netflix right now

Krysten Ritter as the witch in Nightbooks.

How to play with your Buddy in Pokémon Go

Togepi, Pikachu and Eevee in a field

How to enable whisper mode on Alexa, and how exactly it works

amazon echo dot review

Lenovo Smart Display vs. Google Nest Hub

5 google assistant smart display features worth checking out lenovo 10 inch with 768x768

How to set up an Amazon Alexa voice profile

amazon shares a sneak peek at device deals heading into black friday echo dot 3rd gen smart speaker with clock 1

Don’t miss this Apple Watch Series 7 deal with holiday shipping

Modular face on the Apple Watch Series 7.

WhatsApp upgrades its disappearing messages feature

WhatsApp

Best Dell laptop deals for December 2021

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

The best smart treadmills

A man using the Peloton Tread.

How to clean an air fryer

air fryer deals instant vortex black decker philips amazon purify 2 liter hf110sbd 720x720

GPU shipments increased by 25% in 2021, raising questions about shortage

Graphics Card