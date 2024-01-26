 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Super Bowl TV deal: Save $3,000 on this 100-inch QLED 4K TV

Jennifer Allen
By
Hisense U76N 100-inch QLED 4K TV.
Hisense

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals around for anyone who wants a home cinema-style like experience. Currently, you can buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV for just $2,000 saving you a huge $3,000 off the regular price of $5,000. While $2,000 isn’t exactly impulse buy territory, it does mean you’re paying a great price for a truly huge TV. If that sounds like the one you want (and have the space for), read on while we take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV

Before we go into detail, take a quick look at what size TV you should buy for your living space. Not everyone is going to have the room for a 100-inch TV, no matter how well-priced it is. This particular TV is more than just huge too. It also uses a QLED panel which ensures you get richer and more brilliant colors than a regular LED TV. Alongside that, there’s full array local dimming which precisely adjusts the LED’s brightness in both dark and bright areas so you get greatly improved contrast.

Dolby Vision support provides a more cinematic image while there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode which disables all post-processing before preserving the correct aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates so you get the movie looking just how the filmmaker wants you to see it.

Related

Smooth motion and 144Hz native refresh rate are great for fast-moving action like the Super Bowl or action movies, while there’s also a Game Mode which in conjunction with the TV’s HDMI 2.1 ports offers an automatic low-latency mode, 144Hz variable refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support. Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety and it shows here with everything you could need.

There’s also Dolby Atmos support while a voice remote, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bluetooth connectivity all add to the bunch of features that make the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV as feature-rich as some of the best TVs around.

Normally priced at $5,000, the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV is down to $2,000 for a limited time only at Best Buy. There’s even free installation included which is useful for a TV of this size. Check out the deal now by hitting the button below and you’ll soon be able to enjoy the Super Bowl in style. Just make sure you can fit it in your home first.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Save $600 on this 65-inch Sony OLED TV in Best Buy’s 3-day sale
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

If you're willing to go all out in upgrading your home theater setup, you should be looking at TV deals like Best Buy's offer for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $2,300, it's down to $1,700 following a $600 discount. It's still not cheap, but this is the type of TV that will elevate your viewing experience to heights you've never thought possible. You're going to have to hurry if you're interested though -- this bargain is part of the retailer's three-day sale, but there's a chance that stocks run out much sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV
The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV is highlighted in our roundup of the best OLED TVs for a variety of reasons, including fantastic picture quality provided by 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch screen and support for HDR content, as enabled by Sony's intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. It's also a smart TV that runs on Google TV for access to all of the most popular streaming services, as well as hands-free voice control through Google Assistant. The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV is perfect for PlayStation 5 owners, as it offers exclusive features such as automatic HDR setting adjustments, alongside gaming-specific settings through the Game Menu.

Read more
Save $400 on the fantastic LG C3 OLED TV in time for the Super Bowl
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

Super Bowl 58 will kick off on Sunday, February 11, 2024, which is right around the corner. Don't you want to watch the game on a large, gorgeous OLED TV? We sure do. But we also don't want to spend all our hard-earned money and savings on a new TV. It helps to peruse the best OLED TV deals and even some of the best TV deals for standard sets. You can save a little money and get a great TV. Sometimes, there are deals worth calling out, like the one Best Buy is offering on the LG C3 OLED TV. Just before the Super Bowl, you can get LG's 65-inch Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV for $400 off, which brings the price down to $1,700 instead of $2,100. If you're interested, act soon, it will sell out quickly. If you want to know why OLED is so great, keep reading.

 
Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED TV
First, let's talk about the technology behind OLED TVs and why it's so different. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, where the LEDs used to display a picture are individually lit using an electrical current. Organic molecules produce the light for the LEDs so that each pixel can be controlled individually. That also means in dark scenes where the pixel needs to be black, the light is essentially turned off, giving you accurate black tones. It results in the picture being truly black instead of washed out because of the lighting behind the panel. OLED also offers incredible sharpness and contrast, far beyond what you may be used to with standard LED TVs. This ultra-slim LG C3 Series smart TV uses OLED technology, with LG's brightness booster, plus Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It's no wonder why LG's OLED TVs dominate the list of the best OLED TVs for 2024. LG holds the top two spots.

Read more
Get it for the Super Bowl: This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV is $1,400 off
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.

The Super Bowl is around the corner and there are few better ways to gather around the game than with a new TV at the center of your home theater. There are a lot of TV deals taking place right now, but if you’re after the right combination of size and picture quality, the 77-inch model of the Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV is where you should turn. It’s one of the best OLED TV deals you’ll come across, as it’s currently priced at $2,200 at Best Buy. That’s a massive savings of $1,400 from its regular price of $3,600, and Best Buy is even including free delivery.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED Tizen TV
Football fans — and sports fans in general — will likely love the 77-inch model of the Samsung S89C, as one of the best ways to watch the big game is with a big TV. It’s among the larger TVs on the market, and oftentimes the larger a screen gets the more it sacrifices picture quality. This isn’t the case with the S89C, as it utilizes OLED picture technology. QLED and OLED are at the top of the list when it comes to current picture technologies, so you can be sure you’re getting a high quality image no matter what you may be watching.

Read more