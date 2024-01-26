Super Bowl TV deal: Save $3,000 on this 100-inch QLED 4K TV

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals around for anyone who wants a home cinema-style like experience. Currently, you can buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV for just $2,000 saving you a huge $3,000 off the regular price of $5,000. While $2,000 isn’t exactly impulse buy territory, it does mean you’re paying a great price for a truly huge TV. If that sounds like the one you want (and have the space for), read on while we take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV

Before we go into detail, take a quick look at what size TV you should buy for your living space. Not everyone is going to have the room for a 100-inch TV, no matter how well-priced it is. This particular TV is more than just huge too. It also uses a QLED panel which ensures you get richer and more brilliant colors than a regular LED TV. Alongside that, there’s full array local dimming which precisely adjusts the LED’s brightness in both dark and bright areas so you get greatly improved contrast.

Dolby Vision support provides a more cinematic image while there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode which disables all post-processing before preserving the correct aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates so you get the movie looking just how the filmmaker wants you to see it.

Smooth motion and 144Hz native refresh rate are great for fast-moving action like the Super Bowl or action movies, while there’s also a Game Mode which in conjunction with the TV’s HDMI 2.1 ports offers an automatic low-latency mode, 144Hz variable refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support. Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety and it shows here with everything you could need.

There’s also Dolby Atmos support while a voice remote, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bluetooth connectivity all add to the bunch of features that make the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV as feature-rich as some of the best TVs around.

Normally priced at $5,000, the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV is down to $2,000 for a limited time only at Best Buy. There’s even free installation included which is useful for a TV of this size. Check out the deal now by hitting the button below and you’ll soon be able to enjoy the Super Bowl in style. Just make sure you can fit it in your home first.

