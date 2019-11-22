How to turn off subtitles on Disney+

Disney+ is the company’s answer to streaming services such as Netflix and Apple TV, but it’s launch failed to go off without any hitches. Despite attracting more than 10 million subscribers in the first 24 hours, users have reported not being able to access content, slow streaming speeds, and subtitles being unnecessarily intrusive or refusing to turn off on some platforms.

While it’s nice that Disney wants to help you understand everything that’s going on in your favorite shows or movies, having an option is better. If you suddenly find that you can’t remove the closed captioning on Disney+, this guide can help, regardless of which device you’re using.

Note: Unless otherwise indicated, the first step for all of these devices is to launch the Disney+ app and pick a show or movie to watch. If you don’t have the Disney+ app, visit your device’s app store to download it for free.

Android

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, tap your display.

While your show or movie is playing, tap your display. Step 2: A Menu icon should appear on the left. When it does, select it.

A Menu icon should appear on the left. When it does, select it. Step 3: Your audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

iPhone and iPad

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, tap your display.

While your show or movie is playing, tap your display. Step 2: A variety of icons should appear in the upper-right corner. When they do, select the icon furthest to the right.

A variety of icons should appear in the upper-right corner. When they do, select the icon furthest to the right. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles. Step 4: Tap the X icon in the upper-right to continue playback.

Google Chromecast

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, tap or hover the mouse on your screen.

While your show or movie is playing, tap or hover the mouse on your screen. Step 2: A Menu icon should appear. When it does, hover over it.

A Menu icon should appear. When it does, hover over it. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles. Step 4: Tap OK or the X icon to continue playback.

Roku

Step 1: Once you’ve chosen a show or movie to watch, select Audio & Subtitles from the description page.

Once you’ve chosen a show or movie to watch, select Audio & Subtitles from the description page. Step 2: Choose off for Subtitles.

Choose off for Subtitles. Step 3: Press the back button to exit the description page.

Press the back button to exit the description page. Step 4: Hit Play to start your movie or show.

If you have a newer Roku device, you can also turn off subtitles while your movie or show is playing.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, press Up or Down on your remote.

While your show or movie plays, press Up or Down on your remote. Step 2: Select Audio & Subtitles.

Select Audio & Subtitles. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Amazon Fire TV

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, click up on your remote.

While your show or movie is playing, click up on your remote. Step 2: A menu icon should appear. When it does, select it.

A menu icon should appear. When it does, select it. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles. Step 4: Click the back button on your remote to close the menu.

Apple TV

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, swipe down on your remote. If using a second- or third-gen Apple TV, hold the Center button down on your remote.

While your show or movie plays, swipe down on your remote. If using a second- or third-gen Apple TV, hold the Center button down on your remote. Step 2: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

PlayStation 4

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, hit the Down button on your controller.

While your show or movie is playing, hit the Down button on your controller. Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Xbox One

Step 1: While your show or movie is playing, hit the Down button on your controller.

While your show or movie is playing, hit the Down button on your controller. Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it. Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

