How to cancel Disney+

So, Disney+ didn’t work out. Maybe you only signed up for the seven-day free trial and want to cancel before you get billed. Maybe The Mandalorian didn’t meet your expectations. Maybe the service is too glitchy. Maybe, just maybe, you’ve already binge-watched the Marvel movies, the ’90s Disney Afternoon series, and all 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Maybe that Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle is just too good of a deal to handle.

Whatever the reason, canceling Disney+ is just as easy as signing up. If you really want to cancel, you’re only a few clicks away from a Disney+-free life. Here’s what you need to do:

Log in to your Disney+ account. Click or hover over the user profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Choose Account from the drop-down menu. Click on Billing Details. You should be on a screen showing your subscription information. On the right side of the screen, there will be a Cancel Subscription link. Click on it. You’ll see a confirmation screen. If you’re sure you want to cancel, select Complete Cancellation.

After you cancel, you’ll be able to access Disney+ until your current subscription period ends. That means you’ll lose access either after the 7-day free trial expires, or if your credit card has already been charged, on your next scheduled billing date.

In most cases, you can cancel your Disney+ account from any device. However, if you signed up for Disney+ on an iOS or Android app, you’ll need to use the same platform that you subscribed on to process your subscription.

Even after canceling your Disney+ subscription, your overall Disney Account (which is created automatically when you sign up for Disney+, and which is used across all of Disney’s websites) will still be active. For the most part that’s fine, although Disney may still use your Disney Account to send you promotional emails. If you want to cancel your Disney Account, you need to head to Disney’s Privacy Controls page and sign in using the link under Manage Your Registration Account. There, you can change your notification preferences, or cancel the Disney Account entirely.

Note that deleting your Disney Account won’t automatically cancel your Disney+ subscription, but it will make it impossible for you to log in to Disney+. Make sure to cancel your Disney+ subscription before your Disney Account. Otherwise, you’re going to have to give Disney’s customer service department a call to sort things out.

Editors' Recommendations