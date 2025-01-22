How to watch the FireAid benefit concerts on streaming services

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is FireAid? Who’s performing at FireAid? How can I stream the FireAid concerts? How can I help?

In the wake of the devastating fires that continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, dozens of the music industry’s biggest names, including Billie Eilish, No Doubt, Green Day, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, and Alanis Morissette, have banded together in support with FireAid, two huge benefit concerts happening simultaneously on Thursday, January 30th at two LA venues. But if you can’t be there in person, the concerts will be available to watch on various streaming services, and we’ve got all the details for you below.

What is FireAid?

Focused on helping to rebuild the communities affected by the wildfires that have spanned 45 square miles of densely-populated LA County and that have, so far, killed 28 people, FireAid’s proceeds will go towards “short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters,” a rpress release stated.

The dual FireAid benefit concerts will be held at two Inglewood, California venues that have been unaffected by the fires — the Intuit Dome, beginning at 6:00 pm, PST, and the Kia Forum, which will start at 7:30 pm PST. Concertgoers will have to select the venue/show they wish to attend.

Tickets go on sale today at 12:00 pm PST through Ticketmaster, and start at $99. One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds will go towards relief efforts, and all venue and service fees being waived.

Who’s performing at FireAid?

Two star-studded lineups are on tap for both FireAid concerts, with 28 acts in total, including famously-LA natives Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and No Doubt, whose original lineup recently reunited. Here’s the full lineup for both venues:

Inuit Dome

Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Tate McRae.

Kia Forum

Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, the Black Crowes, and Dave Matthews who will perform for the first time with John Mayer.

How can I stream the FireAid concerts?

While specific details about how FireAid will be streamed across streaming platforms, the benefit concerts will be available to stream through many of the major players of the broadcast and streaming world, including:

Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Disney+, Hulu, Facebook, Instagram, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Peacock/NBC News Now, SiriusXM’s exclusive “LIFE with John Mayer” channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube. The FireAid concert will also be broadcast at select AMC Theatre locations will host screenings of the event.

How can I help?

If you’d like to get involved yourself and help those affected by the LA fires, you can donate through the FireAid website.