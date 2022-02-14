How to update your Roku device software

If you're among the devoted owners of Roku's popular streaming devices and platform, then you know how well they do their job of delivering access to all the streaming content you need.

To make sure they run in tip-top shape, Roku devices are designed to automatically check for software updates every 24-36 hours, with the download and install done in the background so you don't have to worry about it.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Roku streaming device

Roku remote

Internet connection

However, there may be the odd case where you want to manually check for a software update, like if the device has been disconnected for an extended period of time, if you think maybe there's a bug you want to rectify, or if you just want to make sure you have access to the latest features they're capable of.

Whatever your reason, it's dead simple. Here's how to update your Roku software.

Roku OS 10.5 has cool new features

Roku released the latest version of its Roku OS, 10.5, on November 22, 2021, and despite initial issues with some streaming channels not working, the company had them resolved relatively quickly.

The most notable upgrade to the OS came in the form of new voice control features allowing users to speak into the remote's mic to search for content across apps such as Spotify and Netflix, as well as a super-handy feature where you can use your voice to enter user names, passwords, and PINs (thank the maker!). This new feature is available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Ireland

Roku OS 10.5 also delivered a substantial update to the platform's Live TV Channel Guide on The Roku Channel, which now sports more than 200 free live channels. Simply use the voice search for "Live TV on The Roku Channel," and you can add it directly to your home screen for easy access.

A robust new Roku Voice Help section rounds out the 10.5 update, making it easy to get help on a wide range of topics. To check it out, just ask your Roku "What can I say?" for a tutorial to unlock all the features. Here's a full list of all the new features of Roku OS 10.5.

How to update your Roku device's software

Step 1: Using your paired Roku remote, press the Home button to get to your Roku's home screen.

Step 2: On the left-hand side, navigate to the Settings menu and select System.

Step 3: Select System update where the version of Roku OS you're currently running will be displayed along with the date of its last update.

Step 4: Choose Check now to manually check for an update.

Step 5: Your Roku will run the check. If there is one available, your Roku will download and install it automatically and then reboot itself. That's it!

