OK, so it’s not the CFL (nobody’s perfect), but rest assured there are hordes of NFL fans north of the border who will be tuning in to watch the biggest football event on the planet, Super Bowl 2022, in a few weeks time.

And as the final teams battle it out for their shot at the big game, Canucks across the Great White North are getting their party menus planned, body paint ideas sketched out, and team-branded toques ready, so the only thing left to do is for us to give you all the details on how to watch Super Bowl 2022 in Canada.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Pacific) on Sunday, February 13, 2022, live from L.A.’s new SoFi Stadium. It’s the first time Los Angeles has hosted the big game since 1993. In the U.S., the game’s official broadcaster is NBC, and the game is available on several streaming services here.

How do I watch Super Bowl 2022 Canada?

While we’re still waiting on official word whether regular Canadian Super Bowl broadcasters CTV and TSN will air the game, so far the only confirmed platform to watch Super Bowl LVI in Canada is the streaming service DAZN. A subscription will run you $20 (Canadian), but with that, you get access to everything from NFL and MLB to tons of European soccer, tennis, basketball, and more. You can also cancel it anytime.

DAZN (pronounced Da-Zone, if you can believe it) is widely available on most platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, phones and tablets, web browsers, and game consoles.

When and if it is confirmed, TSN, CTV, and CTV2, “Canada’s home for football on television,” which have been carrying all the divisional playoff games, will likely make the game available through their platforms, including broadcast and digital sources such as TSN.ca, RDS.ca, the TSN app, and the RDS app, as well as subscribers to NFL RedZone.

How to tune up your TV for the game

Whether you’re using that nice new OLED you got for Christmas to watch Super Bowl LVI, or you’re using the game as an excuse to shop for a new one, you’re going to want to make sure you have the picture settings tweaked to make the most of it. To help you out, we’ve put together a guide on how best to set up your TV for the game that covers presets and even specific brightness and contrast settings you can use. And while the game isn’t being broadcast in 4K this year, rest assured most modern TVs will upscale the picture for a primo experience.

Happy viewing and enjoy the game!

