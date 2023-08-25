You had to know that NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube would at some point intersect with some of the biggest stars on YouTube, right? To that end, you can start looking for QR codes on select videos on the MrBeast channel — as well as on the NFL YouTube channel. There are 1,000 codes buried in old videos, and if you’re the first to scan one, you’ll get a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket this season (hat’s worth about $450 retail).

So you’ll want to be quick about it.

And those 1,000 winners will then be eligible to for the “Ultimate Sunday Golden Ticket.” One of those winners will be randomly selected for an all-inclusive weekend for two at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next year.

There’s some fine print in all this, of course. The QR code portion wraps up at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on August 27.(again, you’ll want to hurry). You have to be a resident of the U.S. or District of Columbia (Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other overseas territories aren’t included). You also have to be at least 18 years old.

The Ultimate Sunday Golden Ticket winner will be chosen on August 30. It’ll include business-class airfare, three nights in a hotel, two lower-level end-zone tickets to the Super Bowl, and some pregame fun (plus food and drink). And you’ll have to be at least 21 years old to win the big prize.

It’s all part of a major sea change for NFL Sunday Ticket, which this year made the leap from the satellite-based DirecTV to YouTube and YouTube TV, which opens it up to practically anyone with an internet connection in the U.S.

NFL Sunday Ticket starts at $349 if you get it as part of YouTube TV, and $449 if you get it with YouTube. Adding on NFL RerdZone adds $40 to the subscription. And an NFL Sunday Ticket student subscription costs $109.

