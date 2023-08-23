 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

NFL Sunday Ticket student plans are just $109 a season

Phil Nickinson
By
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.
Google / Google

As promised, Google has released details about NFL Sunday Ticket student plans. And the savings are pretty massive. If you’re a student at a college or university, are at least 18 years old, and can verify all that via SheerID (which is a service that verifies things like that), you can get NFL Sunday Ticket for just $109 for the season.

That’s about one-third the price of the non-scholarly folks out there. (On the other hand, we don’t have to share dorm rooms anymore.)

Recommended Videos

The student plan does come with a few strings attached. First is that you’ll have to pass that verification process. Second is that you have to pay the whole $109 up front. Unlike the regular NFL Sunday Ticket price, there’s no option to pay in monthly installments.

Related

The biggest caveat, however, is that you’ll be doing all this through YouTube Primetime Channels (as in YouTube proper), and not through YouTube TV, which also carries NFL Sunday Ticket as an option.

The next biggest caveat is that students will be limited to a single stream. So you can’t watch on more than one device at a time. That’s by design, as the student plan “is intended for individual students,” Google says.

The student plan also is a one-time purchase, so you won’t be able to forget about it on that freshly obtained college-level credit card you probably shouldn’t have gotten in the commons, only to see a surprise charge next year. So that’s probably a good thing.

Otherwise, you’re looking at the same NFL Sunday Ticket as everyone else. All the Sunday games (thus the name), every week, starting September 10 and running through the regular season. (Playoff games aren’t included, but they’re also available on all the broadcast networks. So no gatekeeping.) And the student plan is good for whether you’re

You’ll still also be subject to any blackout concerns, though chances are if that’s actually a problem you’ll be able to find a bar or a frat or some less reputable means by which to watch the game. College kids are crafty like that.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
NFL Sunday Ticket becomes a YouTube exclusive in 2023
A football with the NFL logo on it in gold.

The NFL and Google have signed a multiyear agreement to make YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the exclusive homes of NFL Sunday Ticket for all out-of-market games, starting in 2023.

"We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "For a number of years, we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games, and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

Read more
DirecTV to reimburse NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers for Week 2 fumble
NFL Sunday ticket logo.

One of the most frustrating things about live sports in 2022 is that there still are exclusives to limit where, when, and how you can watch NFL games. To wit: NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows subscribers to watch out-of-market games, remains solely on DirecTV. And DirecTV has had problems delivering a quality product — which is even more annoying considering that it's not just a subscription service like YouTube TV or even NFL+.

So when NFL Sunday Ticket failed again this week (Week 1 games had problems, too), subscribers were, to say the least, unhappy.

Read more
Just wait. Apple’s shocking audio mistake is part of a much bigger plan
A woman wears Apple AirPods Max.

Apple did something decidedly un-Applish this week. Just as it launched lossless audio versions of every single track in its 75-million-plus-song Apple Music library, it also acknowledged that none of its wireless headphones -- including the insanely expensive $550 AirPods Max -- are currently compatible with these lossless versions. That's a pretty shocking admission from a company that typically introduces new products and features with the tagline: "It just works."

Right now, lossless audio works with just two wireless standards, and Apple's headphones don't offer either of them. Is there a method to Apple's seeming madness? Prolific Apple leaker Jon Prosser believes that we are merely in a carefully planned resting period between Apple announcements and that we'll just have to wait for the other shoe to drop.

Read more