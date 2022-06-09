 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Ikea wants to help you create a home music studio using a chair, a desk, and … a record player

Simon Cohen
By

Ikea has been venturing deeper and deeper into the realm of home audio with its Sonos-powered Symfonisk speakers and its collection of Eneby Bluetooth speakers.  But the Swedish furniture maker has now decided that its next frontier is to help those who create music, and its solution is something of a head-scratcher: A chair, a desk, and a turntable, all under the new Obegränsad moniker, that have been designed in tandem with house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

Ikea Obegransad desk close-up.
Ikea

Ikea says the collection has the versatility to offer solutions for the home setup whether you are a music producer, DJ or musician – as well as provide solutions for simply relaxing and listening to music. “The design supports creating, playing, enjoying and even just setting the mood,” says Swedish House Mafia.

But to my eyes, these new products look, well, just like a lot of Ikea’s other furniture offerings. The desk is minimal to the extreme, and beyond a slide-out tray that Ikea says can be used for a midi keyboard, the only other real nod to it being a desk for creators are the included speaker shelves that can be mounted anywhere along the desk’s width.

Ikea Obegransad desk close-up.
Ikea

I’m guessing that the Obegränsad chair isn’t meant to be used with the desk, given its reclined seat angle, but then, how is it any better for music listening than any other lounge chair the company sells? A official description doesn’t really help to answer that question:

The Obegränsad armchair represents the perfect balance of form and function, which is central to this collaboration. The minimalistic design creates a pure elegance, the adjustable straps strengthen functionality, allowing to fine tune the comfort level. The armchair showcases the part of the collection which supports creating a relaxing environment to enjoy your music experience in the home.

“Armchairs are a place to unwind, to reflect, to set oneself into the creative flow,” says James Futcher, creative leader at Ikea. “Obegränsad armchair manifests the importance of comfort.”

Ikea Obegransad desk close-up.
Ikea

Easily the most intriguing item in the collection is the Obegränsad record player. Unlike the furniture items, Ikea has said painfully little about the turntable other than it “celebrates the timeless joy of the listening experience with vinyl records.” Oh, and it works with the Eneby speaker, so presumably that means it has Bluetooth of some description, but we don’t know for sure.

Ikea Obegransad desk close-up.
Ikea

What we can tell by looking at the released photos is that the record player has an Audio-Technica cartridge, speed adjustments for 33/45 RPM records, and a set of RCA stereo outputs. No word on whether you’ll need a phono preamp to connect it to an external set of speakers, or whether it has a built-in speaker or speakers of its own.

Ikea hasn’t set prices on any of the Obegränsad products, but it has said the collection will be made available this fall.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Evil West

Jesse fighting outside a burning church.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $550 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Intel Arc Alchemist A730M falls flat once again — Should you be worried?

A render of Intel Arc Alchemist chip.

VR standout Moss: Book II comes to Quest 2 in July

Quill approaches a giant tree with a marking on it in Moss: Book II.

Best Apple deals and sales for June 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook is $300 off — only $249 while stock lasts

lenovo thinkpad c13 yoga chromebook review enterprise

Marshall’s third-generation home speakers go eco-friendly with a wider sound stage

Marshall III speakers are sitting on an entertainment console.

The most powerful OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to the U.S.

The back of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Dell’s new XPS 13 2-in-1 rivals the Surface Pro, minus the headphone jack

The XPS 13 2-in-1 on a desk.

Save $300 when you buy two 4K monitors from HP today

Two units of the HP V28 4K monitor side by side, with a nature scene on their screens.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs. Surface Pro 8: New competition

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lifestyle image showing tablet, Folio keyboard, and pen on a table.

How the new Dell XPS 13 borrows phone tech for its radical redesign

The internals of the old XPS 13 compared to the new one.

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services