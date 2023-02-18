You don’t have to spend $1,000 if you want to upgrade your TV — in fact, you don’t even have to spend half of that amount if you take advantage of this year’s Best Buy Presidents Day sale. We’ve rounded up the top TV deals that will cost you less than $500, made by some of the best TV brands like Insignia, Toshiba, TCL, and Vizio. It’s highly recommended that you complete your purchases as soon as possible though, because these offers may no longer be available by the next time you check on them.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $210, was $300

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is the most affordable option in this list, but it’s still an impressive addition to any home theater setup. The 43-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range, which provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just high resolution alone, according to our 4K TV buying guide. It’s also a smart TV that’s on the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only grants access to your favorite streaming services, but also enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the Alexa Voice Remote.

Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series 4K TV — $270, was $430

Also running on the Amazon Fire TV platform, the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV promises an enjoyable viewing experience with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch display. It’s powered by Toshiba’s high-performance Regza Engine 4K for amazing picture quality, supported by Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to bring the theaters into your own living room. The 4K TV also comes with DTS Virtual: X technology that creates immersive audio, and Game Mode that significantly reduces input lag to give gamers the upper hand.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $300, was $320

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV delivers stunning detail and bright colors with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range. The 4K TV is a Google TV device, which means it supports all your favorite streaming apps and it comes with built-in Chromecast so that you can stream content from your smartphone or tablet to its 55-inch display. It also comes with Google Assistant to let you use your voice to search for content and control playback, but it will work with smart home devices that operate with Amazon’s Alexa.

TCL 50-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV — $380, was $400

The TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV is one of the cheapest QLED TV deals that you can shop today. The difference between QLED and OLED TVs can clearly be seen on its 50-inch display, as QLED technology delivers much higher brightness, with sharp details and vivid colors from its 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also runs on the Google TV platform, which is compatible with all of the top streaming services, and can make recommendations depending on your preferences. The 4K TV also offers Variable Refresh Rate, which makes adjustments depending on what you’re watching.

TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $400, was $430

This is similar to the aforementioned TCL 4-Series 4K TV, but with a pair of important changes. First, it comes with a larger 65-inch display, but still with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range. Second, instead of Google TV, it’s powered by the Roku platform, which provides the same benefits like access to all of your favorite streaming services, but though an interface with a customizable home screen. You can also use the free Roku mobile app as a second remote, for searching for content, and for private listening.

Vizio 55-inch MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV — $450, was $480

The latest edition of the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV improves upon previous generations with the addition of support for AMD’s FreeSync technology to eliminate frame rate issues, while also making Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections better. The 4K TV is equipped with Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, which creates sharp and colorful images at 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with Wi-Fi 6E, downloading and streaming is faster than ever before. The Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home, and you can control it through the free Vizio Mobile app.

