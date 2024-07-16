 Skip to main content
This JBL soundbar Prime Day deal cuts the price to $330 from $600

By
JBL Bar 5.1 in a living room
JBL

Prime Day is officially underway which means there are deals galore all over the floor. JBL Prime Day deals are some of the most popular speaker offers we’ve seen in a long time! Everything from Bluetooth speakers to wireless earbuds are on sale, but one of the best offers we’ve seen is actually on a soundbar: For a limited time, you can purchase the JBL Bar 5.1 Surround for only $330. For those unaware, you’d usually be spending around $600 to take this bad boy home. That’s a $250 discount! 

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 5.1 Surround

One of the main reasons people buy soundbars is to enhance overall TV sound. With TV speakers being so small, it’s hard to get big, rich sound from such tiny drivers. The JBL Bar 5.1 gets to work solving that problem right away. This 550W soundbar/sub combo is designed to fill your every listening space with powerful, detailed sound. 

As far as connections, you should have no issue wiring this bad boy up to any modern TV. Inputs include HDMI, digital optical, and even Bluetooth for streaming your favorite Spotify playlists through the JBL Bar. Not only will you be able to connect source components directly to the soundbar via HDMI, but you’ll also have the ability to cast audio and video using Chromecast and AirPlay 2!

Measuring 40 inches wide, 2.2 inches tall, and 3.94 inches from front to back, the JBL Bar is designed to fit underneath most TVs with ease. As for mounting the soundbar (if your TV is wall mounted), we recommend investing in a shelf-attachment for your TV wall mount that the JBL Bar can nestle within. 

Soundbar deals are everywhere we look and we have Prime Day to thank! While the getting is still good, save $250 on the JBL Bar 5.1 Surround when you purchase the soundbar directly through JBL. And do be sure to check out our other Prime Day soundbar deals before you head out!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
