JBL’s Link Bar packs Google Assistant, Android TV streaming into a soundbar

Google I/O officially kicks off tomorrow, we’re expecting to see a lot of interesting announcements ranging from Android Auto to Google Assistant. We’ve got a full list of what you can expect to see at Google I/O, but you don’t have to wait for the event to start to see some impressive new developments, as proved by the new JBL Link Bar, a soundbar that does much more than you’d expect a soundbar to do.

In a nutshell, the JBL Link Bar is a soundbar with Google Assistant built-in that just happens to be powered by Android TV. This means that not only can the soundbar do everything a Google Home can do, but it can power your TV as well. That would be impressive on its own, but Google Assistant, which was added to Android TV last year, takes things to a whole new level.

Using the familiar phrase “Hey, Google,” you can search for movies and TV shows or pull up videos on YouTube, but you can do that using other streaming devices’ voice remotes. The JBL Link Bar takes things a step further thanks for its integration with Google Home and your TV, powering your entire living room. As seen in a promotional video for the Link Bar, you can dim the lights, turn off your TV, and play music via Pandora all in one command.

Since it has multiple HDMI inputs and voice-powered input switching, the JBL Link Bar can function as your TV command center, even if you have other devices like Blu-ray disc players or game consoles hooked up. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a fairly minimal setup, the Link Bar might be the only device you need to plug into your TV. You can expect to see more devices like this as well, as Google’s announcement of the JBL Link Bar says it’s the first in a planned series of hybrid devices powered by Android TV.

The JBL Link Bar will be in stores sometime during fall 2018. So far, no price information has been announced. In the meantime, if you’re looking for a soundbar will less built-in smarts, take a look at our list of the best soundbars you can buy.