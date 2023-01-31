Most of the focus on getting better TV sound has been on soundbars, but when Klipsch introduced The Fives in 2020, it reminded us that a really good set of stereo speakers can sometimes be the best solution of all. Apparently, we’re not the only ones who thought so because Klipsch has introduced two new Heritage Wireless models — The Sevens ($1,299) and The Nines ($1,499) — which take the same winning formula from The Fives and add more power for bigger spaces. Both models are available starting January 31 at Klipsch.com, in both ebony and walnut wood finishes.

The Sevens and The Nines use the same midcentury modern design as The Fives, with wooden enclosures and removable cloth grilles. Easy access controls are placed on the top of the right channel speaker, giving you the ability to switch sources and adjust volume without needing a remote — though a remote is also included for full couch-based control.

On the back panel, you’ll find a variety of inputs including HDMI-ARC with CEC, phono/line-in analog, a 3.5mm analog mini jack, a USB digital interface, and an optical digital port. The digital inputs support up to 24-bit/192kHz resolution, making them a good option for playing lossless hi-res files from a local collection or from a streaming service like Apple Music or Amazon. You can also connect a wired subwoofer using the available subwoofer output.

Unfortunately, wireless connectivity isn’t as robust. There’s no Wi-Fi, and the speakers’ Bluetooth 5.0 capability is limited to SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX HD codecs. That’s enough for 24-bit music streaming if you have an Android phone, but you’ll be limited to 48kHz.

The Sevens and Nines are also compatible with the Klipsch Connect app, which gives you a virtual remote interface, as well as access to EQ presets — a feature that Klipsch added to The Fives after they launched.

Beyond their size (The Nines stand three inches taller than The Sevens) there are only two main differences between these models:

The Sevens are equipped with 1-inch titanium tweeters on Tractrix horns and 6.5-inch long-throw woofers. The Nines use the same tweeters but feature 8-inch woofers.

The Sevens have 200 watts of total power (400 watts peak), while The Nines have 240 watts of total power (480 watts peak).

