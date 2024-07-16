 Skip to main content
This Prime Day deal makes me consider buying a flexible TV

By
LG OLED Flex TV
LG

If you’re browsing through all the available Prime Day TV deals and nothing stands out so far, why not go for a flexible TV? Best Buy is selling the 42-inch LG OLED Flex with a massive $1,500 discount, which slashes its price to only $1,000 from its original price of $2,500. The offer is expected to last for a few more days, but we’re not sure if stocks will hold up, so if you’re interested in this unique TV from this year’s Prime Day deals, we highly recommend completing your purchase of it as soon as possible to make sure that you’re able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the 42-inch LG OLED Flex

The LG OLED Flex is a flexible TV that can transform from a flat screen to a curved screen, with varying degrees of curve available at the push of a button. Alongside its ergonomic stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, you’ll be able to find the perfect setup for you no matter what you’re doing, whether you’re watching your favorite movies, catching up on streaming shows with your friends, or playing video games. The flexible TV also has backlighting that synchronizes with what’s on the screen, and gaming-focused features such as support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync.

At its core though, the LG OLED Flex is a 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV, so it’s powered by the brand’s a9 Gen 5 processor for amazing picture quality and the webOS platform for access to all of the popular streaming services. You’ll also be able to enjoy all the benefits of an OLED TV, including perfect black levels and wide viewing angles.

OLED TV Prime Day deals can still get pretty expensive even with the discounts, but in the case of the 42-inch LG OLED Flex, it’s going to be worth every single penny. Best Buy has reduced the price of the flexible TV from $2,500 to only $1,000, for a huge savings of $1,500. It’s not a good idea to wait until the offer’s last minute, though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase. Add the 42-inch LG OLED Flex to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible.

