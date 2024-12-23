 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG for the holidays: Take $400 off the 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends LG C3 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

With Christmas nearly here, we’re guessing there’s at least a handful of shoppers running around stores, scouring aisles for TV deals. And while most of the smaller TVs are at astronomically low prices, the larger, more advanced sets are often still expensive. This is why it’s a great idea to take a look at markdowns on slightly older TVs that are still sold brand-new, like this fantastic LG offer: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED through Best Buy, you’ll only pay $1,900. Mind you, this TV once cost $2,300 at full price. We reviewed the LG C3 Series back in 2023, and editor at large Caleb Denison called it “a stellar TV.”

Why you should buy the LG C3 Series OLED 

For those unaware, “OLED” stands for “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” which is how the C3 Series produces picture. Instead of relying on LED backlighting, self-emissive pixels power on and off individually. This is how OLEDs are able to achieve some impressive black levels and contrast ratios. You can expect just that from the 77-inch C3 Series, along with a wide color gamut and excellent HDR support (sans HDR10+). 

Related

Gamers will love the fact that this hulking TV is also optimized for console and PC hookups, thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity, VRR and ALLM support, as well as a Game Mode setting for reduced input lag and increased response time. As for apps, LG’s webOS 23 platform gives you access to popular services like Netflix and Disney+, as well as AirPlay 2 capabilities. 

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, but considering it’s a Best Buy Friday doorbuster, the stock may be depleted rather quickly. So, if a new, huge OLED sounds good to you and yours, we recommend buying now! Take $400 off the LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED today, and be sure to take a look at our roundups of the best LG TV deals and best OLED TV deals for even more last-minute savings!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This 75-inch Roku TV is $700 off at Best Buy — hurry!
Roku Pro Series TV

If your home theater setup is due for an upgrade, you can't go wrong with one of Best Buy's most attractive TV deals today. The 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is currently on sale with a $700 discount, which slashes its price to $1,000 from $1,700. That's a steal considering the size and capabilities of this screen, but you're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer because we're pretty sure that a lot of other shoppers will be interested in it. The stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment, so complete your purchase for this smart TV right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV
Roku is a brand that most people will associate with streaming devices, but it's also now making its own smart TVs like the Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV. It comes with the Roku platform built-in, granting access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. You'll also enjoy Roku Backdrops, which transforms the 75-inch screen into a gallery of your chosen art and photos, and an automatic game mode that makes your console gaming experience even more memorable.

Read more
It’s TCL time! Save $150 when you order the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have retired for another year, we’re back to looking for the best TV deals at some of our favorite retailers. We didn’t have to look long either before stumbling across this great offer. For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $230. At full price, this model sells for $378. We’ve reviewed several TCL TVs here at Digital Trends, and resident TV expert Caleb Denison is often a fan of the brand’s budget-friendly pricing and (usually) excellent picture quality.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The 65-inch S4 Series is a 4K LED running the Roku TV OS. The S4 Series delivers a bright and colorful picture that holds up well in brightly lit rooms, and thanks to top-notch HDR support, colors become all the more vivid when watching HDR movies and shows or playing HDR games. And while the TV only has a 60Hz refresh rate, TCL’s Auto Game Mode and ALLM support ensure you’ll get the best frame-to-frame performance for your favorite console and PC games.

Read more
Don’t miss out: The LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED is only $800 today
The LG B3 Series OLED mounted in a living room.

Samsung, Sony, and LG are often hailed as the top three TV brands on the market right now, and that’s because they give us award-winning TVs like the B3 Series OLED. This is an LG set that was released back in 2022 but can still be purchased brand-new. And now and then, you’ll be able to grab an awesome B3 Series sale, including right now. For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED, you’ll only pay $800. At full price, this TV sells for as much as $1,200. We also suggest taking a look at our list of the best soundbar deals if you’d like to put that $400 you saved toward an excellent audio system.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED
The LG B3 Series is the Goldilocks model, nestled between LG’s entry-level A3 Series and the C3 Series, a premium OLED that sits one rung below the 2022 flagship G3 Series. Equipped with LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, the B3 Series delivers a wide color gamut, excellent contrast levels, and top-shelf motion handling. Two of the TV’s four HDMI ports are 2.1 certified, and VRR, ALLM, and LG’s Game Mode ensure that you’ll have a terrific time playing console or PC games on this OLED.

Read more