LG for the holidays: Take $400 off the 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV

With Christmas nearly here, we’re guessing there’s at least a handful of shoppers running around stores, scouring aisles for TV deals. And while most of the smaller TVs are at astronomically low prices, the larger, more advanced sets are often still expensive. This is why it’s a great idea to take a look at markdowns on slightly older TVs that are still sold brand-new, like this fantastic LG offer:

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED through Best Buy, you’ll only pay $1,900. Mind you, this TV once cost $2,300 at full price. We reviewed the LG C3 Series back in 2023, and editor at large Caleb Denison called it “a stellar TV.”

Why you should buy the LG C3 Series OLED

For those unaware, “OLED” stands for “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” which is how the C3 Series produces picture. Instead of relying on LED backlighting, self-emissive pixels power on and off individually. This is how OLEDs are able to achieve some impressive black levels and contrast ratios. You can expect just that from the 77-inch C3 Series, along with a wide color gamut and excellent HDR support (sans HDR10+).

Gamers will love the fact that this hulking TV is also optimized for console and PC hookups, thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity, VRR and ALLM support, as well as a Game Mode setting for reduced input lag and increased response time. As for apps, LG’s webOS 23 platform gives you access to popular services like Netflix and Disney+, as well as AirPlay 2 capabilities.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, but considering it’s a Best Buy Friday doorbuster, the stock may be depleted rather quickly. So, if a new, huge OLED sounds good to you and yours, we recommend buying now! Take $400 off the LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED today, and be sure to take a look at our roundups of the best LG TV deals and best OLED TV deals for even more last-minute savings!