Digital Trends
Home Theater

Why learn to use gadgets when they can just learn to help us? Exactly, says LG

Jeremy Kaplan
By

A smart dishwasher should sense how caked-on the crud is on your plates and rinse them accordingly. Smart air conditioners should map your room like an air-traffic controller and cool different parts to different degrees. A smart oven should know whether you’ve put in brisket or a spoon roast and cook accordingly.

Today, most appliances aren’t smart, never mind all the years of marketing claims. But they will be — and artificial intelligence is the cornerstone to improving all of those devices, said I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics.

“Currently you need to be smart to use a smartphone.”

“What AI hopefully will do is solve this problem of using complex systems, so that the devices become smart, and smart devices mean they’ll know exactly what you want,” he told Digital Trends, in an exclusive interview.

This solves the conundrum that lies at the heart of modern technology, threading its way from your phone to your dishwasher to your air conditioner: “Currently you need to be smart to use a smartphone,” he joked.

To make that happen, LG is going all in on AI, announcing Wednesday a massive investment in R&D: The company just cut the ribbon on the new LG Electronics AI Research Lab in Canada, a five-year research partnership with the University of Toronto and an extension of the newly expanded LG Silicon Valley AI Lab in Santa Clara, California, which opened in 2013. LG also has research labs working on AI around the globe, including Russia, Japan, China, Korea, Finland, and India, in addition to the North American spaces.

lg thinq ces 2018

For competitive reasons, LG can’t disclose how many employees currently working in either facility, but it told Digital Trends that it is investing tens of millions of dollars in the new Toronto AI lab.

“At this stage AI is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s going to happen in the future,” Park said. “When we talk about AI many people think of voice assistants, but it’s much more than that. It’s going to be voice plus vision plus gesture recognition, plus context, plus knowledge … You need to understand what the user wants, in a seamless way. We are not there yet, obviously. But it’s a good beginning.”

Do any LG products feature AI today?

“When you’re driving a modern luxury car most people are probably using only 5 percent of the entire feature set of the car, if you’re lucky,” Park said. “Because it’s too complex. A lot of features are there, but you have to be extremely smart and diligent to use them in the correct way.”

“What AI will hopefully do is solve the problem of using complex systems so that the devices become smart. And smart device will know exactly what you want,” Park added.

“At this stage AI is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s going to happen in the future.”

To see what that looks like, take a look to LG’s current lineup of AI-powered products (the company says that virtually all products are connected and will be AI enabled). Last month LG announced AI-powered air conditioners that save you money by adjusting compressor speed to suit the task at hand — a first in the space.

The LG G7 ThinQ is an AI powered smartphone with a button for direct access to the voice assistant — Google’s Assistant, that is. And an AI Cam mode in the camera automatically identifies the scene you’re pointing the phone at. Try to shoot a sunset and the camera will recognize that fact and compare your scene to images of sunsets to try and offer up the best-looking photo.

Look at the latest OLED TV that has an AI feature, Park suggested. “You can talk to it on the remote. It’s got our own AI platform built in. And it connects to external service providers, for example, Google Assistant. So when you talk to it you can say, ‘make the screen brighter’ or ‘find NBC for me,’ it’ll do that, using the AI. But if you say ‘what’s the best restaurant nearby’ it’ll connect to Google Assistant.”

lg thinq remote

Many technology companies roll out frequent updates to improve their products, leading many consumers weary of “patch Tuesday.” Even automobiles are currently being given new features via updates. That’s certainly handy, and prolongs the life of a product, but Park said LG’s products will improve simply by learning about the user.

“Eventually you won’t even get a user manual with a product. It just comes to you, and by interacting with it, it does work for you.”

What about Alexa, or Cortana, or Google Assistant, or Siri….?

“The world has become just too complex for any single company to insist on using their own proprietary closed solutions, no matter how big the company is, how capable their R&D is,” Park said. He won’t say it, but I will: Bixby.

“It’s a learning process. This is quite new, but it’s one of our key components for success in the future.”

In early 2017 I flew to Korea to discuss Samsung’s ambitious plans for a new voice assistant, with exclusive access to the company’s hardware and the ability to allow all of the devices it makes to talk, collaborate, and simplify your life. In the year and a half since then, the company has struggled to keep pace with the rapid advancements in voice technology, leaving many questioning the wisdom of wading into a crowded market and trying to catch up. LG has a different strategy.

“It’s a combination of competition and collaboration,” Park said. And that extends not just to the biggest companies like Google and Amazon but smaller startups with big ideas.

lg g7 thinq review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

“I like to think of these startups from Silicon Valley or Israel or Korea or other regions in the world to be an extension of our R&D,” Park said. “Sometimes we work with them together in a joint project, sometimes we invest in them, sometimes we acquire them.”

“It’s a learning process for LG. This is quite new, but it’s one of our key components for success in the future,” he added.

Security concerns?

Privacy becomes an even bigger factor when you talk about products that know more than mere facts about us: they know who we are. How long you take to shower in the morning, what time of day do you usually arrive home, how frequently you wash your clothing. Is that information that should be shared? What about your privacy and security?

LG sets many data collection options in its product to “off” by default.

“We take those two things very seriously,” Park said. LG builds security into its products from the design phase, he said. “We call it LGSDL: LG secure software development lifestyle. Hopefully our products will be secure enough when we launch them to fight against any kind of malicious attack from outside.”

LG does not collect user specific data, he noted, though it does aggregate overall behaviors to try to improve its products. If people only wash their clothing on the weekend, perhaps LG laundry appliances could be put into low power mode during the week.

Laudably, LG sets many data collection options in its product to “off” by default — a policy other technology companies would be wise to imitate. Forcing consumers to opt out of data collection policies sets mistrust from the get-go — LG aims to circumvent that.

So the next time you go shopping for technology, be it a toaster oven or television, look to see if AI is in there — and if it is, rest assured. It’s going to help.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sony announces stunning A9F and Z9F Master Series TVs
lenovo smart display prd
Product Review

Lenovo's Smart Display is the extra screen you didn't know your kitchen needed

No longer does Amazon lead the market in smart assistants with screens. Lenovo and Google have partnered to create the Lenovo Smart Display, a versatile device that features two different sizes and a crystal clear display.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
lg smart ac wi fi dual inverter air conditioners lw1817ivsm1
Smart Home

LG’s new A.I.-powered air conditioning makes your current AC look dumb

LG Electronics USA introduced the first variable output room air conditioners. Dual inverter compressors on the smart Wi-Fi window units increase energy efficiency by up to 40 percent over conventional technology.
Posted By Bruce Brown
trends with benefits spacex tesla spotify apple watch twb full
Podcasts

Unbreakable OLED, Lenovo Smart Display, Holographic screen, Iron Man jetsuit

An unbreakable OLED screen could truly be a game changer, if everything announced from Samsung is correct. Would you be willing to pay a higher price for a screen that never cracks? The Lenovo Smart Display is the first foray for Google…
Posted By Greg Nibler
lenovo smart display 952
Smart Home

Google Assistant-enabled smart displays to start shipping this week

Look out, Amazon Echo Show: Your days of domineering the smart display market may be coming to an end. The Lenovo Smart Display is available this week, and two other devices from LG and JBL are on their way.
Posted By Lulu Chang
tcl 65r617 press
Product Review

TCL's 6-Series Roku TV has no business looking this good at such a low price

TCL’s 6-Series Roku TV is one of the most anticipated TVs of 2018 due to its promise of high performance for a low price. We explore whether this new set from the up-and-coming manufacturer delivers on lofty expectations.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Movies & TV

Netflix explains why 'Stranger Things' season 3 won't premiere until summer 2019

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season.
Posted By Stephanie Topacio Long, Rick Marshall
James Gunn 'Guardians' spinoff
Movies & TV

Guardians of the Galaxy cast declare their support for fired director James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn was fired by Disney in July. Now, the entire cast of the Marvel Studios franchise has posted an open letter supporting the director and encouraging the studio to reconsider its decision.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Kill your cable and switch to streaming with our painless guide

If you're going to quit cable or satellite for a streaming TV solution, you're going to want to get it right the first time. We've outlined exactly how to get started, step by step. Follow our lead, and you'll never look back.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
sling tv expands spanish language programming 25151395 man sitting on a sofa watching with hands folded behind his head jpg
Home Theater

Sling TV expands Spanish language programming

With the addition of a South America package, Sling TV positions itself as the streaming service with the most content in Spanish in the United States.
Posted By Digital Trends Español
Apple Airplay
Home Theater

Apple AirPlay 2.0 explained: Everything you need to know

Apple's most recent update to its AirPlay protocol is called Airplay 2, and it's available on select devices now. We're here to explain what AirPlay 2 is, how it's different from the first AirPlay, and how you can take advantage of it.
Posted By Parker Hall
google chromecast branding ultra unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Everything you need to know about Google’s Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra

Google's Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from your tablet, laptop, or smartphone directly to your TV. Here's what you need to know about all iterations, including the 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Samsung’s UBD-K8500 player
Home Theater

If you've got questions about Ultra HD Blu-ray, we've got answers

Ultra HD Blu-ray discs and players will arrive later this year, just in time for the holidays. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared for one of the most significant advances in home entertainment we've seen in years.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall, Abigail Bassett