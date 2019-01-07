Digital Trends
Home Theater

LG’s new projector uses two freakin’ laser beams for punchy color

Caleb Denison
By

Last year at CES 2018, LG’s HU80KA laser projector was the sleeper hit of the show. This year, at CES 2019, LG is showing off a new ultra-short throw projector which uses dual lasers to enhance color accuracy and punch. The HU85L, as it is called, can produce a 90-inch image when placed just two inches from the wall, while a 7-inch clearance nets users a massive 120-inch picture. The projector delivers 4K resolution with up to 2,500 ANSI lumens, but there is no mention of HDR processing.

The new dual-laser projector takes on a more conventional design. It’s surprisingly compact, so it avoids the need for a wide or deep entertainment stand. Armed with dual five-watt speakers and LG’s WebOS smart TV interface with ThinQ artificial intelligence and a TV tuner, the HU85L is capable of providing complete home entertainment without the need of any other device. simply add a screen or even a white wall, and cinematic viewing is well within reach.

LG told Digital Trends the HU85L uses a blue and red laser but wasn’t able to confirm for us at the time how the color green is produced. It’s possible a yellow phosphor could be used with a second blue laser, or that some trickery with a color wheel is at play.

1 of 8
LG Ultra Short Throw Projector
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
LG Ultra Short Throw Projector
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
LG Ultra Short Throw Projector
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
LG Ultra Short Throw Projector
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
LG Ultra Short Throw Projector
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
LG Ultra Short Throw Projector
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
LG Ultra Short Throw Projector
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
LG Ultra Short Throw Projector
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Like LG’s 2018 smart TVs with ThinQ A.I., the projector has Google Assistant built in with Alexa control available, though Alexa isn’t built into the device the way it is with LG’s 2019 TVs. WebOS makes a huge variety of apps available, including the usual suspects like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. With voice commands, users will be able to search for content using natural language and get search results back listing availability and price — even when that price is free.

If history repeats itself, the HU85L will be available this spring and will likely run a bit more than HU80L’s $3,000 coming-out price, though that remains to be seen. Regardless, Digital Trends is slated for an early review sample, so we will do a deep dive on the product and discover just how great it looks in a typical viewing environment soon.

Don't Miss

The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)
lg 8k oled wallpaper ces 2019 88 inch z9 5
Home Theater

LG’s new 8K TVs push the edge of the technology envelope at CES 2019

LG has revealed some details about the premium televisions it will show at CES 2019, but it isn't all about the 88-inch 8K OLED. HDMI 2.1, eARC, and Amazon Alexa are all exciting new features making an appearance, too.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Tidal Song Editing
Home Theater

Mobile masters: Tidal’s better-than-CD MQA tracks come to Android

Audiophile-grade music tracks and streaming music services don't come together very often, and when they do, it's not always easy to find a device that plays them. That's no longer the case as Tidal's MQA tracks now work on Android.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg rollable oled ces 2019 11
Home Theater

LG’s roll-up OLED TV is every bit as magical as you’ve imagined

After years of teasing prototypes and dropping hints, LG is finally really to sell a flexible OLED television. The sales-ready version shown at CES 2019 rolls up into a base that also contains speakers, and it looks absolutely astounding.
Posted By Caleb Denison
samsung 75 inch microled ces 2019 micro led 1
Home Theater

We were wrong. Samsung is ready to put OLED on notice with a 75-inch Micro LED TV

Last year at CES, Samsung proved it was working on an OLED rival by showing off a massive Micro LED display that was the size of a wall. This year, it has shrunken the technology down to prove it can produce TVs ready for consumer homes.
Posted By Caleb Denison
vizio soundbars ces 2019 dolby atmos 36 inch 5 1 4 soundbar feature
Home Theater

Vizio’s latest soundbars double down on Dolby Atmos — again

Vizio brought a myriad of new soundbars to CES 2019, including two new Dolby Atmos bars that offer big sound in a smaller profile, bringing the brand's Atmos offerings to five. Smaller bars fill out the line for a versatile collection.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
tcl looks to make headway in headphone sector after success with affordable tvs ces 2019 headphones
Home Theater

TCL looks to make headway in headphone sector after success with affordable TVs

TCL, which has grown to be a household name thanks to some of the best affordable televisions on the planet, has announced four new headphone lines that it will showcase at this year's CES conference in Las Vegas.
Posted By Parker Hall
tcl 8k ces 2019 lineup press
Home Theater

TCL goes big, rolls out a 75-inch 8K QLED Roku TV at CES 2019

You might only just be getting used to 4K, but the resolution ride is far from over. The proof is TCL's new 75-inch 8K Roku TV, with Quantum Dot technology, which the company debuted at CES 2019.
Posted By Simon Cohen
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010
Home Theater

TCL plays it safe on audio for 2019 with new super-simple soundbars

TCL has had a banner year in the TV world, and now the company is introducing two new soundbar lines to pair with your new TV. The budget bars will be looking to upset Vizio and others as the best way to upgrade your new TCL Roku TV.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
True-fi mobile
Home Theater

Mobile audio gets an upgrade thanks to new Sonarworks apps

Sonarworks is used by audio engineers around the world to get more accurate sound from their headphones. Today, the company launched Android and iOS apps for the same ability on mobile devices.
Posted By Simon Cohen
samsung 219 inch micro led tv ces 2019 2
Home Theater

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind

No, you will never fit a 219-inch TV in your living room. But don't let that stop you from drooling over Samsung's 219-inch Micro LED showstopper of a screen, which is on display at CES 2019 for the first time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
samsung 98 inch 8k ces 2019 presentation 2 feat
Home Theater

Samsung debuts monster 98-inch QLED 8K TV at CES 2019

There's 8K and then there's 8K. The difference? Size. At least, that's what Samsung appears out to prove with its latest announcement from CES 2019: A massive, 98-inch 8K QLED TV. With AirPlay 2, and iTunes movies, it's a real beast.
Posted By Simon Cohen
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
vizio tv p series quantum x m v ces 2019
Home Theater

Vizio shakes up its TV lineup, including blazingly bright P-Series Quantum X

Vizio's new TV lineup offers a major shakeup in its collection, from the ultra-premium P-Series Quantum X to the entry-level new V-Series TVs. With quantum dots across three lines, Dolby Vision, and local dimming, there's a lot to like…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Direct Drive Turntable System SL_1200MK7_02
Home Theater

Panasonic puts new spin on legendary turntable, shows off headphones at CES 2019

It's been years since Panasonic updated the legendary DJ classic, the SL-1200 direct-drive turntable, but CES 2019 is the temporary home of the SL-1200MK7, which boasts a slew of improvements.
Posted By Simon Cohen