Three purpose-built speakers make Marshall Wireless Multi-Room System stand out

Longtime guitar amplifier brand Marshall is taking further steps into the world of home audio, following up a series of great headphones and Bluetooth speakers with three new speakers, each of which can be used as part of the new Marshall Wireless Multi-Room System.

The three new speakers are among the most easy to integrate of any wireless multiroom speaker systems on the market, offering connectivity options that include Chromecast built-in, Spotify Connect, and Airplay. They also each feature 3.5 mm, Bluetooth, and even RCA connections.

The three new speakers come in three distinct sizes, depending on the amount of sound you need them to output. The Marshall Action Multi-Room is the smallest of the group, a small footprint device that’s aimed at bedrooms and other small spaces. Those who need to fill a midsized room can use the second largest speaker, the Stanmore Multi-Room, with the 110-watt Woburn Multi-Room coming in as the heavyweight of the range, powered by dual 5.25-inch drivers.

Every new Marshall speaker features seven one-touch presets that provides quick access to artist, album, and playlist choices on Spotify and internet radio stations. The speakers also offer instrument amp-like equalization adjustment, which makes tuning them to each room of your house even easier.

Beyond the range of connectivity options, one thing that helps the speakers in the new Marshall Wireless Multi-Room Speaker System stand out is their great looks. Each new speaker sticks closely to Marshall’s rugged, amp-like design, with elegant brass control nobs, tolex-lined speaker cabinets, and classic looking grill covers with a gold Marshall logo in the center. The speakers will launch in black and white color variants.

We’ve yet to spend time with the new Marshall lineup, but based on price, it seems as though the company is looking to go head to head with giants of the multiroom world like Sonos and Riva, rather than attempting to compete for the value segment of the market. Even though it does typically come with a premium price tag, we’ve enjoyed our time with much of the company’s home audio gear, and have no reason to expect the new speakers will disappoint.

The Action will retail for $350, the Stanmore for $450, and the Woburn for $600. The new multiroom speakers will be available for pre-order staring September 1st, and will hit stores around the globe on September 21st. For more information, we recommend visiting Marshall’s website.