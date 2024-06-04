 Skip to main content
The ad-free options for Max are getting more expensive

The Max app on Apple TV.
You knew this was going to happen, right? Max — the streaming service that houses the combined works of Warner Bros. and Discovery, including HBO and the TNT family — is increasing its prices again. (It last did so in early 2023, when it was still just HBO Max.)

Here’s the deal:

  • The ad-free option is going up $1 a month to $17. If you opt to pay annually, you’ll have to fork over $20 more than before, taking things up to $170 a year.
  • Or if you want the “Ultimate ad-free” option — which lets you stream on up to four devices at once and includes 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 on select titles — you’ll  pay $21 a month (that’s up $1), or $210 a year (up $10).
The Max plan that includes advertising remains at $10 a month, or $100 a year.

The new pricing goes into effect immediately for new subscriptions. Renewing subscriptions will get a 30-day heads up before the new pricing takes effect.

In its email announcing the price changes, Max didn’t offer a reason for the increase.

